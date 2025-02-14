Pope Francis to be admitted to Gemelli Hospital for bronchitis treatment

A view of the Gemelli Hospital, which features a statue of Pope John Paul II (ANSA)

Pope Francis is set to be admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital to receive medical treatment for his bout of bronchitis and diagnostic tests.

By Vatican News

The Holy See Press Office announced on Friday that Pope Francis would be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic hospital following his morning audiences.

The Pope will undergo several diagnostic tests and continue treatment for his ongoing bout of bronchitis.

“This morning, after his audiences, Pope Francis will be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for necessary diagnostic tests and to continue hospital treatment for his ongoing bronchitis,” read the statement.

The Holy Father has been suffering from bronchitis for several days, as he has noted during a couple of public audiences.

He has asked his collaborators to read his prepared remarks at the last two Wednesday General Audiences, among other events.

Already on February 6, the Holy See Press Office had released a statement noting that the Pope was suffering from bronchitis and would hold his audiences at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta.