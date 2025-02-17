Search

The Gemelli hospital in Rome, where Pope Francis is currently hospitalised The Gemelli hospital in Rome, where Pope Francis is currently hospitalised  (ANSA)
Pope’s condition is 'stable' and he does not have a fever

In a Monday evening press release, the Holy See Press Office says that Pope Francis’ condition is “stable”, and he is “continuing with the prescribed treatment”.

“The Holy Father remains without a fever and is proceeding with the prescribed treatment".

In a message to journalists on Monday evening, the Holy See Press Office gave the latest update on the Pope’s health since he was hospitalized on Friday to receive treatment for bronchitis.

“His condition is stable,” added the Press Office. “This morning, he received the Eucharist and then undertook some work and some reading.”

The statement added that “Pope Francis is touched by the numerous messages of affection and closeness that he has been receiving in recent hours; he especially wants to extend his thanks to those who are hospitalized at this time, for the affection and love they have expressed through drawings and messages of good wishes; he prays for them and asks that they pray for him.”

Earlier on Monday, the Press Office had confirmed that Pope Francis' General Audience for the week had been cancelled.

17 February 2025, 19:42

