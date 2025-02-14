Jubilee Audience cancelled as Pope Francis is treated for bronchitis in hospital

Due to the hospitalization of Pope Francis, scheduled events for the Jubilee of Artists have been adjusted.

By Vatican News

Following the hospitalization of Pope Francis who is being treated for bronchitis at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in Rome, adjustments have been made to the upcoming Jubilee events.

A Holy See Press Office statement on Friday said "The Jubilee Audience scheduled for tomorrow, February 15, has been canceled. The Holy Mass for the Jubilee of Artists and the World of Culture, set to take place on Sunday, February 16, will be presided over by His Eminence Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education”.

“Furthermore, the meeting with artists, originally planned for Monday at Cinecittà, will not take place due to the Pope’s inability to attend," the statement continued.

Read also 14/02/2025 Pope Francis to be admitted to Gemelli Hospital for bronchitis treatment Pope Francis is set to be admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital to receive medical treatment for his bout of bronchitis and diagnostic tests.

The Holy See Press Office announced on Friday morning that Pope Francis would be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic hospital following his morning audiences, explaining that the Pope was scheduled to undergo several diagnostic tests and continue treatment for his ongoing bout of bronchitis.

The Holy Father has been suffering from bronchitis for several days, as he has noted during a couple of public audiences.

He has asked his collaborators to read his prepared remarks at the last two Wednesday General Audiences, among other events.

Already on February 6, the Holy See Press Office had released a statement noting that the Pope was suffering from bronchitis and would hold his audiences at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta.