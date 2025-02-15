Pope resting in hospital, tests show improvement
By Vatican news
Pope Francis continued on Saturday to be treated for a respiratory infection at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Hospital where laboratory tests indicate an improvement in certain health parameters.
A statement released by the Holy See Press Office on Saturday afternoon said the Pope rested throughout the night without experiencing episodes of fever.
“The examinations carried out during the day confirm the respiratory tract infection. The therapy has been slightly modified based on further microbiological findings. Today's laboratory tests show an improvement in some values,” it explained.
The statement added that on Saturday morning the Holy Father received the Eucharist and “alternated moments of rest with prayer and reading.”
Pope will not lead Sunday Angelus
To aid his recovery, the medical team at the Hospital has prescribed complete rest. Therefore, the statement continued, “On Sunday, February 16, Pope Francis will not lead the Angelus prayer, however, he has sent a prepared text for its publication."
The communiqué concluded noting that "The Holy Father has been informed of the many messages of closeness and affection received. He expresses his gratitude and asks for continued prayers for him."
