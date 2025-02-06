Search

Pope Francis greets a group at Casa Santa Marta Pope Francis greets a group at Casa Santa Marta  (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)
POPE

Pope has bronchitis: Upcoming audiences at Casa Santa Marta

A Holy See Press Office statement says Pope Francis is affected by bronchitis and will be conducting his activities at his residence in the Vatican in the coming days.

By Vatican News

A Vatican Press Office statement to journalists said “Due to bronchitis that he is experiencing these days, and in order to continue his activities, on Friday, February 7, and Saturday, February 8, Pope Francis' audiences will be held at Casa Santa Marta.”

The Holy Father also held his scheduled audiences on Thursday morning at his residence in the Vatican instead of at the Apostolic Palace. He received young priests and monks of the Oriental Orthodox Churches on a study visit to Rome and later met with midwives, gynaecologists, and healthcare personnel from provinces in Italy’s southern Calabria region.

Last Wednesday, during the general audience in the Paul VI Hall, Father Pierluigi Giroli, an official of the Secretariat of State, read the Pope's catechesis, while the Pope personally delivered an appeal for "countries suffering from war."

06 February 2025, 17:13

