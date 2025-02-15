Pope appoints Sr Petrini as President of Pontifical Commission and Governorate of Vatican City State

Sister Raffaella Petrini, F.S.E., is the new President of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State and President of the Governorate of Vatican City State.

By Vatican News

Pope Francis has appointed Sister Raffaella Petrini as the new President of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State and President of the Governorate of Vatican City State.

A statement released by the Holy See Press Office on Saturday also said the appointment is effective March 1, 2025.

Sister Petrini, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist, has served as Secretary General of the Governorate since 2021. With this appointment, she becomes the first woman to hold the highest leadership position within the Vatican’s administrative structure.

In her new role, she will oversee the governance of Vatican City, managing its daily operations and policies in accordance with the directives of the Holy See. The Governorate is responsible for various aspects of Vatican City's administration, including security, infrastructure, and cultural heritage.

Sister Petrini’s predecessor, Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, L.C., served as President since 2021.