Pope appoints two Secretaries General of Vatican Governorate

Pope Francis appoints two new Secretaries General of the Vatican City Governorate, granting Sister Raffaella Petrini, its President-elect, the authority to assign their responsibilities.

The Holy See Press Office announced on Tuesday that Pope Francis has amended the Fundamental Law of Vatican City State (May 13, 2023) and Law No. CCLXXIV on the Government of Vatican City State (November 25th 2018).

In light of these changes, he appointed two individuals as Secretaries General of the Governorate of Vatican City, effective March 1, 2025. This is the same day Sr. Raffaella Petrini, FSE, will assume the office of President of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State and President of the Governorate.

The Pope appointed Archbishop Emilio Nappa, currently serving as Assistant Secretary of the Dicastery for Evangelisation (Section for First Evangelisation and New Particular Churches) and President of the Pontifical Mission Societies; and lawyer Giuseppe Puglisi-Alibrandi, until now Deputy Secretary General of the Governorate of Vatican City.

Additionally, the Holy Father entrusted Sr. Petrini with the authority to delegate specific duties and responsibilities to the newly appointed Secretaries General as needed.

25 February 2025, 12:32

