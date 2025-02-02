Pope renews plea for peace, highlighting the suffering of children in conflict zones

A young man sits in front of the empty area where an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp once stood before it was destroyed. (AFP or licensors)

Pope Francis renews his appeal for peace worldwide whilst calling for the protection of children in areas of conflict, especially in the eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

By Francesca Merlo

At the conclusion of the recitation of the Angelus prayer on Sunday, Pope Francis once again renewed his appeal for peace in the world. As usual, his appeal highlighted the importance of restoring peace in a world devastated by conflict. "I once again affirm 'no' to war", he said before urging world leaders to intensify diplomatic efforts to end wars.

For the children of the world

The Pope's appeal comes on the eve of a summit, to be hosted by the Vatican on Monday the 3rd of February, on children's rights. On the theme "Let Us Love Them and Protect Them", the summit will bring together advocates for the rights of children from all over the globe.

Pope Francis stressed that this summit presents "a unique opportunity to bring the most urgent issues concerning children's lives to the world's attention". He explained his joy in hosting and in participating in the event, inviting the faithful to pray for its success.

The summit and the Pope's appeal for peace and for the protection of children worldwide comes at a time in which humanitarian crises are plaguing all corners of the globe. Amidst violent conflicts it is the youngest people whose lives are most affected. Pope Francis reiterated his appeal that war "destroys, devastates everything, takes lives, and leads to a disregard for life itself," before adding that "war is always a defeat."

Peace in the DRC

As the Church marks the Jubilee Year of Hope, Pope Francis turned to world leaders, and in particular those of Christian faith, urging them "to commit themselves fully to negotiations aimed at ending all ongoing conflict"s. In particular, his appeal called for an end to the suffering caused by conflict in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo - all in desperate need of peace.

The Pope's appeal for peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Eastern Province of North Kivu, serves as a reminder of the violence the province has faced for decades, where armed groups terrorise communities and where millions of people have been displaced with no access to homes, education, healthcare or even food and water. Families have been torn apart and children are left without even the most basic needs to survive.

While the most intense and prolonged violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is concentrated in the eastern provinces, for which Pope Francis has prayed - in particular, North Kivu, South Kivu, Ituri, and parts of Maniema and Tanganyika - other regions are also experiencing instability.

According to the United Nations, as of April 2024, 7.3 million people are displaced in DRC.

A member of the Congolese Red Cross places a tag on a body bag after collecting bodies in the port of Goma. 1 Feb 2025

The reiteration of an appeal, one year later

Two years ago, Pope Francis visited the Democratic Republic of Congo and met with victims of the ongoing violence in the eastern part of the country. During his trip, which took place from the 31st of January to the 5th of February 2023, the Pope denounced the "economic colonialism" that fuels the cycle of bloodshed and he urged the world not to ignore the suffering of the people of the DRC. On that occasion, too, the Pope reminded the international community of its responsibility to act and not stand in silence.

One year later, Pope Francis' appeal still stands, for the DRC and for all people of all suffering nations.

A man holds up a sign that reads, in Italian, "Pope Francis, we want peace in DRC", as people gathered for Holy Mass presided over by Pope Francis in Kinshasa, during his Apostolic Journey to DRC. 2 Feb 2023