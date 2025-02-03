Pope Francis announces he will write Apostolic Exhortation dedicated to children

Closing the first-ever International Summit on Children’s Rights, the Pope stresses that children around the world “are watching us to see how we move forward in life.”

By Kielce Gussie

February 3, 2025 was a day dedicated to children. The Vatican held its first-ever International Summit on Children’s Rights in the Apostolic Palace with the presence of Pope Francis, advocates, and heads of NGOs.

Speakers from all over the world came to discuss the global crisis of millions of children without basic human rights. The message that rang throughout the Summit was that “nothing is worth more than the life of a child.”

An Apostolic Exhortation dedicated to children

In a world marked by poverty, war, lack of education, and exploitation, children everywhere face injustice and vulnerabilities. Pope Francis expressed his gratitude to all the participants and speakers for making “the rooms of the Apostolic Palace an ‘observatory’ focused on the reality of childhood worldwide.”

Pope Francis announces his intention to write an Apostolic Exhortation dedicated to children

More than simply a place to observe, the Pope described the Summit as “a laboratory” and highlighted a phrase Fr. Ibrahim Faltas, Vicar of the Custody of the Holy Land, used: “Children are watching us.” He explained children are watching “us to see how we move forward in life.”

The Pope closed his reflection explaining he intends to write an Apostolic Exhortation dedicated to children to "give continuity to this commitment and promote it throughout the Church."

Every child has a right to our protection

Seven panels covered a range of topics: from children’s rights in the modern world and access to education to the right to free time and the right to food and healthcare.

In one of the first messages on the rights of children in the modern world, Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan exhorted the international community to care for every child no matter their situation. She stressed that was the promised the world made to children because “every child has an equal claim to our protection and care.”

The Queen emphasized a shocking statistic for children in Gaza: 96% reported feeling their death was imminent and almost 50% said they wished to die. She posed the question, “how did we let our humanity come to this?” It’s only if man makes a conscious effort, Queen Al Abdullah continued, can the beautiful vision of a better world come together.

A planet on the precipice

Another speaker was former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, who warned against the threat of ecological devastation – which “is a burden we have placed upon the children of our planet.” He said a “willful blindness” has kept many from seeing the effects of global warming, greenhouse gases, and other forms of climate change. Gore, the Founder and President of The Climate Reality Project emphasized that it is not the current generation that will live with the consequences, but our children’s generations.

Find the problem behind the problems

“Children are the beauty of the world,” the President of GKSD Investment Holding Group, Kamel Ghiribi, stated. He argued we must look beyond simply finding the solution to hunger and injustice for children, “we must seek to find the problem behind the problem; the why.”

World leaders and advocates participated in the International Summit on Children's Rights

He challenged everyone present and the international community to make this Summit different from others by going beyond words and living this call to aid children long after the Summit has ended. Rather than simply gathering all together, listening to beautiful speeches, Ghiribi urged the Summit members to take action. “I hope that when we all leave here today, we will make concrete gestures.”

A call to action

At the end of the Summit, Pope Francis - together with other speakers - signed a declaration of 8 principles regarding the protection and care of the rights of children. And with this call to action and the goal of creating a just future, although the Summit ends today, its mission will carry on until every child has access to the most basic of human rights.