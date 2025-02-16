Pope Francis calls for peace and unity in Angelus address

The Holy See Press Office releases the Angelus address of Pope Francis as he continues his recovery at Gemelli Hospital. In his message, the Pope highlights the role of art in uniting people and asks for prayers for peace in conflict zones.

By Linda Bordoni

Expressing sorrow that he is unable to be among the faithful in person, Pope Francis on Sunday prayed for peace in war-torn countries across the world and expressed gratitude for the medical care he is receiving at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for a respiratory infection.

His medical staff has ordered complete rest, but upon the Pope's request, the Holy See Press Office published the text he prepared for his Sunday Angelus address that included a message of thanks and encouragement to artists and members of the world of culture whose special Jubilee is celebrated in these days.

His reflection highlighted the Eucharistic celebration held in the Vatican, dedicated especially to artists gathered for this special event, and in which he expressed gratitude to the Dicastery for Culture and Education for organizing the event, describing art as a “universal language that spreads beauty and unites people,” promoting harmony and silencing “every cry of war.”

“I would have liked to be among you,” Pope Francis said, “but as you know, I am here at the Gemelli Polyclinic because I still need some treatment for my bronchitis.”

Prayers for peace

Turning his attention to conflicts wreaking death, destruction and displacement across the world, the Pope reiterated his appeal for peace, asking for prayers for those affected by war in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, the Middle East, Myanmar, Kivu, and Sudan.

The Pope did not neglect to express appreciation for the support he has received during his illness, thanking the faithful for their prayers and the medical staff at Gemelli Hospital for their dedicated care. “They perform invaluable and demanding work - let us support them with our prayers,” he said.

The address concluded with an invocation to the Virgin Mary, “Full of Grace,” asking for her intercession so that all may become “singers and artisans of the beauty that saves the world.”