Pope establishes a Commission for donations to the Holy See

The Commission will encourage contributions from the faithful, episcopal conferences, and other potential benefactors.

By Vatican News

With a chirograph signed on February 11th 2025, Pope Francis has established the Commissio de donationibus pro Sancta Sede, a new commission dedicated to promoting donations. Its main task is to run fundraising campaigns among the faithful, bishops' conferences, and other potential benefactors, highlighting the importance of financial support for the mission and charitable work of the Holy See. The commission will also seek funding from willing donors for specific projects proposed by institutions of the Roman Curia and the Governorate of Vatican City. At the same time, it will respect the independence and responsibilities of each entity in accordance with existing regulations.

Led by the assessor

The Commission currently consists of five members (with a maximum of six). It is chaired by Monsignor Roberto Campisi, Assessor for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State. Other members include Archbishop Flavio Pace, Secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity; Sister Alessandra Smerilli, Secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development; Sister Silvana Piro, Undersecretary of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See; and lawyer Giuseppe Puglisi-Alibrandi, Deputy Secretary General of the Governorate of Vatican City.

Coordinating fundraising efforts

As part of its work, the Commission will act as a coordinating body for other fundraising initiatives, both formal and informal, such as contributions made under Canon 1271 and Peter’s Pence. It will do so while ensuring that the purpose and character of each initiative are respected.

Raising awareness

Each year, the Commission will set out the fundraising and awareness campaigns to be launched, defining their scope and strategy. It will also oversee the planning and implementation of these initiatives and may delegate specific tasks to individual members. Additionally, it will identify and assess projects requiring financial support, establishing priorities for funding. If no projects are submitted by Vatican institutions, the Commission may collect reserve funds to be allocated to future initiatives.

An implementation plan is to be finalised within three months.