Pope's audience catechesis: Let us learn from Magi's faith and hope in Child Jesus

Image of the statue of St. John Paul II at the Gemelli hospital (ANSA)

Pope Francis releases the catechesis prepared for his Wednesday General Audience, as he remains in the hospital to receive treatment for double pneumonia, and reflects on the visit of the Three Kings to the Child Jesus.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

As Pope Francis receives ongoing medical care at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for double pneumonia, he has called on the faithful to embrace the irrepressible joy of the Child Jesus, following the Three Kings' example.

Since his medical team has ordered complete rest, the Pope asked the Holy See Press Office to publish the text that had been prepared for his Wednesday General Audience.

In his catechesis, the Pope focused on the visit of the Three Kings to the newborn Jesus, as he continued to explore the Gospel narratives which recount the infancy of the Lord.

Filled with irrepressible joy

The Pope examined their journey and visit to the Christ Child, underscoring that when the Magi depart, the star reappears and leads them to Jesus.

This, he observed, is a sign that creation and the prophetic word "are the alphabet" by which God speaks and allows Himself to be found.

"The sight of the star," he wrote, "inspires an irrepressible joy in those men, because the Holy Spirit, who stirs the heart of whoever sincerely seeks God, also fills it with joy."

In fact, upon entering the house, the Magi, the Holy Father noted, prostrate themselves, worship Jesus, and offer Him precious gifts, "worthy of a king, worthy of God."

Worshipping God in infant child

"Why? What do they see?" he asked, adding, "An ancient author writes: they see 'a humble little body that the Word has assumed; but the glory of divinity is not hidden from them. They see an infant child; but they worship God.''"

Thus, he acknowledged, the Magi become "the first believers" among all the pagans, an image of the Church gathered from every language and nation.

“Let us also follow in the footsteps of the Magi, these “pilgrims of hope” who, with great courage, turned their steps, their hearts, and their goods toward Him.”

Pope Francis concluded his address by inviting all the faithful to likewise offer the Christ Child the most beautiful gifts, in order to express to Him our faith and our love.