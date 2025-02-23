Pope in hospital, condition remains critical but no new respiratory crisis

Pope Francis is alert and oxygen is still being administered. His blood values are improving thanks to transfusions. There is an initial slight renal insufficiency. He attended Mass today.

The Holy See Press Office provided the following medical update on Pope Francis on Sunday evening:

The condition of the Holy Father remains critical, but since yesterday evening, he has not experienced any further respiratory crises.

He received two units of concentrated red blood cells with beneficial effects, and his hemoglobin levels have risen.

The thrombocytopenia remains stable; however, some blood tests show early, mild renal insufficiency, which is currently under control.

High-flow oxygen therapy continues through nasal cannulas.

The Holy Father remains alert and well-oriented.

The complexity of the clinical situation and the necessary time for the pharmacological treatments to show results require that the prognosis remain guarded.

This morning, in the apartment on the tenth floor, he participated in the Holy Mass, together with those who have been taking care of him during these days of hospitalization.