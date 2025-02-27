Continued improvement in Pope’s clinical condition confirmed

A Holy See Press Office communiqué on Thursday evening confirms that Pope Francis’ clinical condition continues to show improvement. Additional days of clinical stability are needed before the prognosis can be lifted.

The Holy Father's clinical condition is confirmed to be improving again today.

He alternated high-flow oxygen therapy with a Ventimask. Due to the complexity of the clinical picture, further days of clinical stability are necessary before the prognosis can be lifted.

In the morning, the Holy Father underwent respiratory physiotherapy, alternating it with rest. In the afternoon, after an additional physiotherapy session, he spent time in prayer in the chapel of his private apartment on the 10th floor, where he received the Eucharist. He then engaged in work activities.

This statement, provided by the Holy See Press Office on Thursday evening, came as the Pope continues to be treated for bilateral pneumonia in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. He was admitted on Friday, 14 February, following a bout of bronchitis.

The communiqué to journalists on Thursday morning noted that the Pope had slept well, got out of bed, and continued treatment in his armchair. It said he remains in good spirits.

In another statement on Thursday, the Press Office said the Jubilee Audience for Saturday, 1 March, has been cancelled.