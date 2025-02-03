Pope urges Scandinavian Christians to be witnesses of unity amid ongoing wars

Pope Francis welcomes a delegation of Scandinavian pilgrims during their visit to Rome for the Jubilee Year organized by the Nordic Bishops' Conference. He appeals to them to be united witnesses of reconciliation and peace in times of war.

By Linda Bordoni

Addressing a group of pilgrims from Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland on Monday, Pope Francis focused on three pillars of Christian life and said their Jubilee pilgrimage is an opportunity to grow in faith, hope, and love. He also reflected on the need for a united testimony of reconciliation and peace amidst ongoing wars in Europe and beyond.

Pilgrims of hope

Referring to the Jubilee’s theme, “Pilgrims of Hope,” the Pope urged those present to use their visit to Rome to deepen their faith, particularly by visiting the tombs of Saints Peter and Paul.

“May your awareness of belonging to Christ and to each other in the communion of the Church be nourished and deepened,” he said, adding “With hearts and minds more fully attuned to the transforming grace of Christ, you can return home with renewed enthusiasm to share the great gift you have received.”

Quoting Saint Paul, the Pope reminded the pilgrims that they have been “created in Christ to do good works”.

Explaining that the greatest work of all is sharing the Gospel’s message of salvation, especially with those on the margins, he encouraged those present to “Think of those who are alone or isolated - many are isolated in their hearts - in the peripheries of your communities and in the most remote areas.”

Call to unity and service

Pope Francis encouraged the pilgrims to continue their mission of evangelization, emphasizing that their journey does not end when they return home but continues in their daily lives.

Most of all, he called on the Catholic communities in Scandinavia to collaborate with other Christian denominations in bearing witness to reconciliation, healing, and peace, especially in a world marked by conflict and division.

“In these difficult times, with war affecting Europe and beyond, our human family is in great need of a united testimony to the reconciliation and peace that only God can bring,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of interreligious dialogue, urging the pilgrims to work together with people of other faiths, particularly migrants who have been welcomed into their societies. “I saw this firsthand during my visit to Sweden in 2016,” he recalled.

A message for young pilgrims

Addressing the young people among the pilgrims, Pope Francis mentioned the upcoming canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis on 27 April.

“Do you know him?” he asked, receiving applause in response, and he described the young Blessed as a saint of “our times and for our times,” showing that it is possible to follow Jesus, share His message, and find true joy and freedom in holiness.

Quoting from his apostolic exhortation Christus Vivit he said to them: “The Holy Spirit pushes you forward. The Church needs your enthusiasm, your insights, your faith. We need you!”