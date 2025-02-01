Pope at Jubilee Audience: 'To hope is to turn around to God'

In his second Jubilee Audience on hope Pope Francis invites us to embrace conversion as a lifelong journey, highligting the figure of Mary Magdalene, the “Apostle of the Apostles” who in Jesus found a new direction and meaning in her life.

By Lisa Zengarini

At his second Jubilee Catechesis on Saturday, Pope Francis offered a reflection on the meaning of conversion, hope and the transformative power of faith, encouraging the faithful to rethink their lives within the framework of "God's dream”.

Changing direction and perspective

Conversion, he explained is a “change of direction,” that allows us to change the way we see things in our lives. It is not a one-time event but an ongoing process in which we repeatedly turn away from old ways of thinking and embrace new possibilities.

This dynamic shift in perspective, the Pope suggested, is what gives rise to hope: even in a world filled with suffering and wrongdoing, hope emerges when individuals recognize the presence of those who live differently—people whose humility and transformation captivate and inspire others, he said.

Mary Magdalene, healed by God's mercy

To illustrate this theme, Pope Francis highlighted the figure of Mary Magdalene who embodies the power of divine mercy. Jesus healed Mary Magdalene, restoring her dignity and purpose. Through this encounter, she was brought back into God’s dream, finding new direction and meaning in her life, showing that conversion is not only about personal change but also about entering into a greater reality shaped by God’s love.

“In the Gospels, the figure of Mary Magdalene stands out above all others for this. Jesus healed her with mercy (cf. Lk 8:2), and she changed: the mercy brought her into God’s dreams and gave new purpose to her journey.”

The Pope focused in particular on John’s account of the Magdalene’s meeting with the Risen Christ, drawing attention to the repeated mention of Mary "turning around". Initially, she is focused on the empty tomb, lost in grief, unable to recognize Jesus standing before her. But when she hears Him call her by name, she turns once again—this time with a new understanding. she no longer sees death, but life; no longer despair, but hope.

Pope during the Jubilee Audience

Turning around to see things differently

From this passage, the Pope said, derives a crucial lesson: that true faith requires continuous conversion, that we must remain open to seeing reality differently.

“One enters the new world by converting more than once. Our journey is a constant invitation to change perspective. The Risen One takes us into His world, step by step, on the condition that we do not claim to know everything already.”

The Pope challenged to ask ourselves: “Do I know how to turn around to see things differently?” and “Do I have the desire for conversion?”

A proud ego prevents us from recognizing the Risen Jesus

He warned that an “overconfident and proud ego prevents us from recognizing the Risen Jesus” who appears in unexpected forms—in the faces of ordinary people, particularly those who are marginalized or overlooked. “Even when we weep and despair, we turn our back on Him,” he added.

Bringing his reflection to a close, Pope Francis invited the faithful to learn from Mary Magdalene “to turn towards life”, the “real life” where the Risen Jesus has a place and mission for us, instead of “looking into the darkness of the past.” “Everyone can say: I have a place, I am a mission!” he concluded.