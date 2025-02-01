Pope at Jubilee Audience: 'To hope is to turn around to God'
By Lisa Zengarini
At his second Jubilee Catechesis on Saturday, Pope Francis offered a reflection on the meaning of conversion, hope and the transformative power of faith, encouraging the faithful to rethink their lives within the framework of "God's dream”.
Changing direction and perspective
Conversion, he explained is a “change of direction,” that allows us to change the way we see things in our lives. It is not a one-time event but an ongoing process in which we repeatedly turn away from old ways of thinking and embrace new possibilities.
This dynamic shift in perspective, the Pope suggested, is what gives rise to hope: even in a world filled with suffering and wrongdoing, hope emerges when individuals recognize the presence of those who live differently—people whose humility and transformation captivate and inspire others, he said.
Mary Magdalene, healed by God's mercy
To illustrate this theme, Pope Francis highlighted the figure of Mary Magdalene who embodies the power of divine mercy. Jesus healed Mary Magdalene, restoring her dignity and purpose. Through this encounter, she was brought back into God’s dream, finding new direction and meaning in her life, showing that conversion is not only about personal change but also about entering into a greater reality shaped by God’s love.
The Pope focused in particular on John’s account of the Magdalene’s meeting with the Risen Christ, drawing attention to the repeated mention of Mary "turning around". Initially, she is focused on the empty tomb, lost in grief, unable to recognize Jesus standing before her. But when she hears Him call her by name, she turns once again—this time with a new understanding. she no longer sees death, but life; no longer despair, but hope.
Turning around to see things differently
From this passage, the Pope said, derives a crucial lesson: that true faith requires continuous conversion, that we must remain open to seeing reality differently.
The Pope challenged to ask ourselves: “Do I know how to turn around to see things differently?” and “Do I have the desire for conversion?”
A proud ego prevents us from recognizing the Risen Jesus
He warned that an “overconfident and proud ego prevents us from recognizing the Risen Jesus” who appears in unexpected forms—in the faces of ordinary people, particularly those who are marginalized or overlooked. “Even when we weep and despair, we turn our back on Him,” he added.
Bringing his reflection to a close, Pope Francis invited the faithful to learn from Mary Magdalene “to turn towards life”, the “real life” where the Risen Jesus has a place and mission for us, instead of “looking into the darkness of the past.” “Everyone can say: I have a place, I am a mission!” he concluded.
Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here