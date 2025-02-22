Search

Search

Search

enenglish
Gemelli Hospital in Rome Gemelli Hospital in Rome 
POPE

Pope at Gemelli Hospital, respiratory crisis in the morning

Pope Francis, although in more pain, spent the day sitting in an armchair. Blood transfusions were necessary and prognosis remains guarded.

Vatican News

The Holy See Press Office issued the following medical update on Pope Francis on Saturday evening:

The condition of the Holy Father continues to be critical. Therefore, as explained yesterday, the Pope is not out of danger. This morning, Pope Francis experienced an asthma-like respiratory crisis of prolonged intensity, which required the administration of high-flow oxygen.

Today's blood tests also revealed thrombocytopenia, associated with anemia, which required the administration of blood transfusions.

The Holy Father remains alert and spent the day in an armchair, although he is more uncomfortable than yesterday. At the moment, the prognosis remains guarded.

 

Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here

Topics
22 February 2025, 19:11

The Pope's Agenda
Listen to our podcasts
Listen to our podcasts
Angelus
Angelus
Papal audiences
Papal audiences
Daily readings
Daily readings
Saint of the day
Saint of the day
Your contribution for a great mission Your contribution for a great mission