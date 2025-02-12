Search

Search

Search

enenglish
A Palestinian man stands on the rubble of a destroyed building in central Gaza A Palestinian man stands on the rubble of a destroyed building in central Gaza  (AFP or licensors)
POPE

Pope asks Catholics to pray every day for peace

At the General Audience, Pope Francis reiterates his constant appeal for peace. “Pray for peace, do penance for peace," he urges.

By Joseph Tulloch

Towards the end of his General Audience on Wednesday, Pope Francis laid aside his prepared greetings to Italian speakers and made an off-the-cuff appeal for peace.

“I think of all those countries that are at war,” the Pope said. “Sisters, brothers, let us pray for peace. Let us all do our part.”

“We are not born to kill”, he stressed, “but to help people grow. May we find pathways of peace.”

The Pope also urged all those present to “ask for peace” in their “daily prayers”.

He then mentioned "tormented Ukraine", as he has done at almost every single General Audience since the outbreak of war in the country. "How much it suffers!”, the Pope stressed.

And, bringing his appeal to a close, Pope Francis highlighted some of the worst warzones around the globe: "Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, North Kivu, South Sudan".

“Please, pray for peace,” the Pope urged. “Do penance for peace.”

Pope Francis holds up a copy of the Gospels belonging to a Ukrainian soldier killed in battle. June 2024.
Pope Francis holds up a copy of the Gospels belonging to a Ukrainian soldier killed in battle. June 2024.

Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here

Topics
12 February 2025, 10:35

The Pope's Agenda
Listen to our podcasts
Listen to our podcasts
Angelus
Angelus
Papal audiences
Papal audiences
Daily readings
Daily readings
Saint of the day
Saint of the day
Your contribution for a great mission Your contribution for a great mission