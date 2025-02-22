Outpouring of good wishes and prayers for Pope Francis

An aerial view shows an image of Pope Francis displayed with a digital video-mapping at the Obelisco in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as the worlds pray for the pontiff’s health,

Messages of support and prayers for Pope Francis' health pour in, as he continues to be hospitalised at Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

By Vatican News

Since Pope Francis’ hospitalisation on 14th of February for bilateral pneumonia, messages have swarmed in from religious leaders, political figures, friends, faithful around the world, and the children hospitalised in the same hospital, struggling with their own illnesses and saddened by the Pope’s health issues but happy to have him close.

One of the messages that stands out most is addressed to his “beloved brother” by the Ecumenical Patriarch of Costantinople, Bartholomew I. In the handwritten letter the Orthodox Patriarch wishes the Pope a “swift and complete recovery” and a speedy return, “with God’s help”, “to his sacred and important duties.”

United in prayer

Read also 22/02/2025 Pope Francis had a restful night The Holy See Press Office says Pope Francis had a restful night the morning after the Pope's doctors held a press conference at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he is being treated ...

Another letter came from the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who has called on the faithful to come together “as one family in faith, united in an urgent appeal” for Pope Francis’ health and well-being. “As a spiritual family”, the letter continues, “we are called to stand together, united in prayer and supplication”.

In neighbouring Lebanon, Cardinal Béchara Boutros Pierre Raï, Patriarch of Antioch of the Maronites, has said that he has prayed for Pope Francis both publicly and privately. “May the Lord help him and grant him healing,” he said.

The Symposium of Bishops’ Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) has also assured “the solidarity and spiritual closeness” of all the faithful in the continent.

Prayers from Argentina

Meanwhile, in Pope Francis’ homeland, Argentina, the Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge Ignacio García Cuerva, has issued a call for prayers. “In this way,” he wrote in a letter, “we express our love for Pope Francis and ask God to grant him strength, restore his health, and sustain him in the mission entrusted to him.”

Messages and prayers have arrived from Bishops and Dioceses across Latin America including Uruguay, Mexico, Ecuador, Chile, and Peru, Nicaragua and Brazil.

Earlier this week the Presidency of the Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council (Celam), led by Cardinal Jaime Spengler, Archbishop of Porto Alegre (Brazil), expressed affection and closeness to Pope Francis in a letter. “We pray for you, so that you may feel the strength and consolation of the Lord and that He may grant you much patience,” read the letter.

Ahead of the Feast of the Chair of St Peter on the 22nd of February, Cardinal Jaime Spengler, President of the CNBB and the Latin American Episcopal Council (CELAM), has encouraged the faithful to include a special prayer intention during Mass: “Lord God, your servant, Pope Francis, has become for us ‘a witness to the sufferings of Christ.’”

In Canada, prayers are being offered for “the Holy Father’s full recovery as he continues to lead the Church with courage and generosity of spirit.” Bishop William McGrattan of Calgary, President of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB), has invited individuals, families, parish communities, and Catholic movements to join in prayer. “May the Lord, through the intercession of Our Lady,” he wrote, “grant him renewed strength, health, and energy as he continues his vocation to serve the Church as the Successor of Peter and the Vicar of Christ on Earth.”

Also the the Bishops of the United States have published a special prayer for Pope Francis on their website

Similar sentiments are shared by Catholic communities throughout Asia. In the Philippines, Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, the President of the Episcopal Conference (CBCP), wrote to the faithful asking for “ prayers for his healing and recovery at this difficult time’.

Chinese Catholics are also rallying in prayer and fasting for Pope Francis' full recovery. The website xinde.org , a point of reference for the mainland Chinese community, is currently publishing updates from the Holy See on the Pope's health and on Friday invited the faithful say a special prayer.

António Guterres (UN): Pope Francis is importantant for the entire world

Also world leaders have joined the chorus of good wishes and support. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited the Pope in hospital on Wednesday, 19 February.

On Friday UN Secretary-General António Guterres spoke to cardinal Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, to express wishes of a speedy recovery, remarking “how important the Pope is, not only for the Church, but also for the whole world.”

Speaking at an event in Bologna Italy, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, President of the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI), expressed optimism about the Pope’s condition, saying that the latest updates suggest “we are heading in the right direction” towards “a full recovery”, which, he added, “we hope will come soon.”

On Friday evening Pope Fracis’ medical team said that his condition is not life-threatening, and that he sitting upright in a chair, working, and joking as usual, but warned he is not out of danger and will have to remain in hospital for at least another week. In its lastest note the Holy See Press Office said the Pope had a resful night.