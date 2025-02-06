College of Cardinals: Pope extends terms of dean and vice-dean

Pope Francis during an audience with the Cardinals of the Roman Curia (Vatican Media)

Pope Francis extends the terms of Cardinals Giovanni Battista Re and Leonardo Sandri as dean and vice-dean respectively of the College Cardinals, and adds Cardinal Robert Prevost to the number of Cardinal Bishops.

By Vatican News

Cardinals Giovanni Battista Re and Leonardo Sandri have had their appointments extended as Dean and Vice-Dean of the College of Cardinals, respectively.

The decision was announced today, February 6, by the Vatican Press Office in a statement noting that on January 7, the Pope had decided to defer the approval of the election of Cardinal Re, and that of Cardinal Sandri the following week, on January 14.

Also on Thursday, Pope Francis determined that Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, O.S.A., Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, will become a member of the Order of Bishops within the College of Cardinals. The Pope assigned the Cardinal the title of the Suburbicarian Church of Albano.