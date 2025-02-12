Pope Francis' liturgical celebrations for March and April

Pope Francis presides over the Good Friday Passion of the Lord service in Saint Peter's Basilica (File photo) (REUTERS)

The Vatican has released the calendar for Pope Francis' upcoming liturgical celebrations, which includes Masses for Ash Wednesday and Jubilees, along with the Roman Curia's annual spiritual exercises.

By Vatican News

The Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations has released the Calendar of Celebrations to be presided over by Pope Francis in March and April 2025.

Pope Francis will preside over several liturgical celebrations in the coming months, beginning with the Ash Wednesday Mass at Rome's Basilica of Saint Sabina on March 5.

A few days later, on March 9, he will preside at Mass in St. Peter’s Square for the Jubilee of the World of Volunteering, followed by the start of his Spiritual Exercises with the Roman Curia, which will conclude on the 14th of March.

Another highlight will be on April 6, when the Holy Father will preside at Mass for the Jubilee of the Sick and the World of Healthcare.

Please find the full calendar below; note that all times refer to local Rome time.

5 March

Ash Wednesday

Church of Saint Anselm, 16:30

Statio and penitential procession

Basilica of Saint Sabina, 17:00

Holy Mass with the blessing and imposition of ashes

9 March

First Sunday of Lent

St Peter’s Square, 10:30

Holy Mass

Jubilee of the World of Volunteering

9 March

Beginning of the Spiritual Exercises of the Holy Father and the Roman Curia

Paul VI Hall, 17:00

14 March

Conclusion of the Spiritual Exercises of the Holy Father and the Roman Curia

Paul VI Hall, 9:00

6 April

Fifth Sunday of Lent

St Peter’s Square, 10:30

Holy Mass

Jubilee of the Sick and of the World of Healthcare