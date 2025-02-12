Pope Francis' liturgical celebrations for March and April
By Vatican News
The Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations has released the Calendar of Celebrations to be presided over by Pope Francis in March and April 2025.
Pope Francis will preside over several liturgical celebrations in the coming months, beginning with the Ash Wednesday Mass at Rome's Basilica of Saint Sabina on March 5.
A few days later, on March 9, he will preside at Mass in St. Peter’s Square for the Jubilee of the World of Volunteering, followed by the start of his Spiritual Exercises with the Roman Curia, which will conclude on the 14th of March.
Another highlight will be on April 6, when the Holy Father will preside at Mass for the Jubilee of the Sick and the World of Healthcare.
Please find the full calendar below; note that all times refer to local Rome time.
5 March
Ash Wednesday
Church of Saint Anselm, 16:30
Statio and penitential procession
Basilica of Saint Sabina, 17:00
Holy Mass with the blessing and imposition of ashes
9 March
First Sunday of Lent
St Peter’s Square, 10:30
Holy Mass
Jubilee of the World of Volunteering
9 March
Beginning of the Spiritual Exercises of the Holy Father and the Roman Curia
Paul VI Hall, 17:00
14 March
Conclusion of the Spiritual Exercises of the Holy Father and the Roman Curia
Paul VI Hall, 9:00
6 April
Fifth Sunday of Lent
St Peter’s Square, 10:30
Holy Mass
Jubilee of the Sick and of the World of Healthcare
