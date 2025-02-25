Another restful night for Pope Francis

The faithful recite the Rosary outside of Gemelli hospital (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

By Vatican News

“Pope Francis rested well throughout the night,” according to the latest update from the Holy See Press Office.

The Holy Father is being treated in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for bronchitis and pneumonia; a health update last week noted that he is also showing signs of mild renal insufficiency, which appears to be under control.

A statement Monday evening noted that, despite the severity of the Pope’s condition, he has shown slight improvement. “No episodes of asthma-like respiratory distress occurred [Monday], and some laboratory tests have shown improvement. The monitoring of his mild kidney insufficiency has not raised any concerns. Oxygen therapy continues, although with slightly reduced flow and oxygen levels.”

The statement said doctors are maintaining a “cautious" prognosis “given the complexity of the clinical picture.”

Activity on Monday

The Press Office also noted that Pope Francis had received the Holy Eucharist on Monday morning, and in the afternoon, he continued his work.

As has become customary, the Pope called the pastor of Holy Family parish in Gaza to express his paternal closeness to the people there. Reports have emerged that the people of the parish had sent a video message to the Pope, for which he thanked them during his phone call.

Finally, the update on Monday evening expressed the Pope’s gratitude “to the entire People of God, who in these days have gathered to pray for his health.”