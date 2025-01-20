Pope to President Trump: 'I invoke divine blessings upon beloved American people'
By Deborah Castellano Lubov
"I ask God to guide your efforts in promoting peace and reconciliation among peoples."
Pope Francis expressed this prayer in a message he sent on Monday to the President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, on the occasion of his inauguration as 47th President in the nation's history.
"On the occasion of your inauguration as the forty-seventh President of the United States of America," the Pope began, "I offer cordial greetings and the assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will grant you wisdom, strength, and protection in the exercise of your high duties."
"Inspired by your nation’s ideals of being a land of opportunity and welcome for all, it is my hope that under your leadership the American people will prosper and always strive to build a more just society, where there is no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion."
"At the same time," the Pope noted, "as our human family faces numerous challenges, not to mention the scourge of war, I also ask God to guide your efforts in promoting peace and reconciliation among peoples."
"With these sentiments," the Holy Father concluded, "I invoke upon you, your family, and the beloved American people an abundance of divine blessings."
