Pope to new ambassadors: ‘The world is weary of war'

Addressing eleven newly accredited ambassadors to the Holy See, Pope Francis encourages them to continue fostering peace and cooperation, describing their efforts as essential in sowing seeds of hope in our war-weary world.

By Lisa Zengarini

Pope Francis accepted the Credential Letters presented by eleven new Ambassadors to the Holy See. The nations they represent include India, Jordan, Denmark, Luxembourg, São Tomé and Principe, Rwanda, Turkmenistan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

Read also 08/01/2024 Pope Francis: 'Peace is a responsibility incumbent on all of us' In his annual “State of the World” address to members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Holy See, Pope Francis reflects on the conflicts and divisions ravaging the world ...

Welcoming the diplomats to the Vatican on Saturday, Pope Francis remarked that their their mission begins at a particularly critical time for international diplomacy as the world faces pressing challenges such as the devastating impact of climate change, especially on developing nations and the poorest members of society, armed conflicts, and the plight of migrants and refugees.

The patient work of diplomacy

These issues, he remarked "have no simple solution, nor are they able to be resolved by the actions of one nation or a small group of states,“ but only through a concerted effort of all nations which requires a “patient work of diplomacy.”

“Our world is increasingly beset by problems that affect the entire human family and call for concerted action by all who are concerned for the future of our planet.”

The Holy See's "positive neutrality" to resolve conflicts

In this context, Pope Francis reminded the ambassadors of the Holy See's ongoing commitment to fostering dialogue, reconciliation, mutual understanding, respect for the dignity and rights of each individual and people and its diplomatic efforts to contribute to the resolution of conflicts through the exercise of "positive neutrality," by making clear their intrinsic ethical dimension.

“By its presence in the international community, the Holy See, in accordance with its specific nature and mission, seeks to promote such dialogue in the service of the common good, without advancing political, commercial, or military goals.”

He recalled that history has shown that “quiet, patient and persistent diplomatic efforts inspired by mutual respect, good will and moral conviction” can indeed contribute to resolve even “seemingly intractable situations”. “Indeed,” he said, “many current global problems are longstanding, which rather than discouraging us should prompt us to look for new and innovative solutions. “

Sow seeds of hope in our war-weary world

Concluding his speech, Pope Francis called for hope which will be the central theme of the 2025 Jubilee and encouraged the diplomatic community accredited to the Holy See to continue working with courage and creativity in promoting bonds of friendship, cooperation and dialogue in the service of peace. “Your work, often quiet and hidden, will help to plant the seeds of a future of hope for our war-weary world,” he said.