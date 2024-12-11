Pope: Prioritise human dignity for sustainable development

Pope Francis addresses members of the Human Economic Forum, emphasising the need for sustainable development centred on human dignity, global collaboration, and the universal common good.

By Vatican News

Pope Francis on Wednesday morning, met with members of the Human Economic Forum, taking place in Rome. The Pope noted that the meeting deals with "important economic and social issues", and is focused on the theme of human sustainability.

"The pursuit of a sustainable and integral human development is critical for ensuring and promoting the universal common good" said the Pope. For this reason, he continues, "it is essential to place the human person at the heart of all our concerns and activities". He reminded those present that sonstant attention needs to be shown for the dignity and integral development of concrete persons in efforts to combat poverty, restore dignity to the excluded, and care for our common home.

The Pope recognised that human promotion projects are effective to the extent that they are supported by self-sustaining and long-term economic systems. "It is commendable, then, that in your analysis of the current situation, your Forum has adopted a global vision", he said, noting the involvement of speakers from different cultures and religions.

Bringing his address to a close, Pope Francis encouraged those present to continue their efforts, which he said, "are based on an acknowledgment of the sacredness of human life and are committed to the building of a better world".

"Thank you", he concluded, "for your visit, and I bless you and your work".