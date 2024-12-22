Pope expresses sadness for children gunned down in war, prays for ceasefire
Vatican News
Pope Francis expressed his profound concern for all those enduring the suffering caused by war and violence. His words came in his greetings to the faithful immediately following the recitation of the Angelus on Sunday, just three days to Christmas. The Pope remembered Mozambique, caught between poverty and violence, noting his "attention and concern," and praying that "dialogue and the quest for the common good, supported by faith and good will, may prevail over mistrust and discord." He denounced how "so much cruelty" is inflicted on innocent children in other conflict zones.
Children a gift of God
Broadcasting from the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta from where he led the Angelus prayer due to a cold, the Pope also recalled how on Sunday morning he had the joy spending time with children, their mothers, and those who attend the Santa Marta Dispensary in the Vatican. The charitable service is hosted and run inside the Vatican by the Vincentian Sisters. The Dispensary has a 102 year-long history. Pope Francis paid tribute to Sister Antonietta Collacchi whom he described as a "grandmother" of everyone there thanks to her loving service. The Pope descrdibed how his heart was filled with joy and he underscored how every child is a gift of God.
Blessing of the 'Bambinelli'
And finally, the Pope give his customary blessing of the ‘Bambinelli’, Christ-child figurines, brought by children and their families to Saint Peter's Square for the occasion, ones that they place in their own nativity scenes at home. The Pope described it as a "simple but important gesture" and concluded by expressing hopes that everyone remembers their grandparents and "may no one remain alone during these days."
