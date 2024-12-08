Search

POPE

Pope: Place your hopes in God's infinite mercy

At the Sunday Angelus Pope Francis encourages us to open our hearts and minds to the Lord Jesus, born of Mary Immaculate, as we ask for her intercession so that the Lord might come and dwell in our lives.

By Thaddeus Jones

Speaking to the crowds gathered in Saint Peter's Square for the Sunday Angelus on today's Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, Pope Francis reflected on today's Gospel which recounts "one of the most important and beautiful moments in the history of humanity: the Annunciation." The Blessed Virgin Mary gives her “yes” to the Archangel Gabriel permitting the Incarnation of the Son of God, Jesus. The Pope describes this scene as one of great wonder and emotion "because God, the Most High, the Omnipotent, by means of the Angel dialogues with a young girl from Nazareth, asking for her collaboration for His plan of salvation."

Divine and human encounter

Recalling Michelangelo's famous masterpiece in the Sistine Chapel of the scene of the creation of Adam, where the finger of the heavenly Father touches the finger of the man, the Pope explained how here also human and the divine encounter each other when the Virgin Mary pronounces her “yes”. She came from a small remote village and "on her answer depends the fate of humanity, which can smile and hope again, because its destiny has been placed in good hands."

"Full of Grace"

Mary is “full of grace” as the Archangel Gabriel greets her, the Pope recalled, as she is "the Immaculate, entirely at the service of the Word of God, always with the Lord, to whom she entrusts herself completely." Her blessedness will be celebrated by all generations, the Pope said, and may we too "rejoice because the Immaculate has given us Jesus our salvation!"

Where do I place my hope?

The Pope then suggested we ask ourselves where we place our hopes - in money, powerful friends, or rather "in God's infinite mercy?" In our world ravaged by wars and emphasizing efforts to possess and dominate, promoting shiny false models for happiness, "Where is the treasure of my heart," the Pope asked. Should we not embrace "the fact that God loves me freely, that His love always goes before me, and is ready to forgive me when I return repentant to Him," the Pope asked in conclusion.

Jubilee of hope

As we approach Jubilee 2025 and the opening of the Holy Door in the coming weeks, the Pope prayed that we may also open our hearts and minds to the Lord Jesus, born of Mary Immaculate, and may we implore her intercession. And he encouraged everyone to go to Confession during these days as the Sacrament that can really help us open our hearts to the Lord who always, always forgives us.

08 December 2024, 12:40

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.
The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.
He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.
From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.

Pray with the Pope

Angelus

Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...

Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...

Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...

Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.

Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

Amen.

Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...

Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis

Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.

Amen.

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...

And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...

Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.