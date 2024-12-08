Pope: Place your hopes in God's infinite mercy

At the Sunday Angelus Pope Francis encourages us to open our hearts and minds to the Lord Jesus, born of Mary Immaculate, as we ask for her intercession so that the Lord might come and dwell in our lives.

By Thaddeus Jones

Speaking to the crowds gathered in Saint Peter's Square for the Sunday Angelus on today's Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, Pope Francis reflected on today's Gospel which recounts "one of the most important and beautiful moments in the history of humanity: the Annunciation." The Blessed Virgin Mary gives her “yes” to the Archangel Gabriel permitting the Incarnation of the Son of God, Jesus. The Pope describes this scene as one of great wonder and emotion "because God, the Most High, the Omnipotent, by means of the Angel dialogues with a young girl from Nazareth, asking for her collaboration for His plan of salvation."

Divine and human encounter

Recalling Michelangelo's famous masterpiece in the Sistine Chapel of the scene of the creation of Adam, where the finger of the heavenly Father touches the finger of the man, the Pope explained how here also human and the divine encounter each other when the Virgin Mary pronounces her “yes”. She came from a small remote village and "on her answer depends the fate of humanity, which can smile and hope again, because its destiny has been placed in good hands."

"Full of Grace"

Mary is “full of grace” as the Archangel Gabriel greets her, the Pope recalled, as she is "the Immaculate, entirely at the service of the Word of God, always with the Lord, to whom she entrusts herself completely." Her blessedness will be celebrated by all generations, the Pope said, and may we too "rejoice because the Immaculate has given us Jesus our salvation!"

Where do I place my hope?

The Pope then suggested we ask ourselves where we place our hopes - in money, powerful friends, or rather "in God's infinite mercy?" In our world ravaged by wars and emphasizing efforts to possess and dominate, promoting shiny false models for happiness, "Where is the treasure of my heart," the Pope asked. Should we not embrace "the fact that God loves me freely, that His love always goes before me, and is ready to forgive me when I return repentant to Him," the Pope asked in conclusion.

Jubilee of hope

As we approach Jubilee 2025 and the opening of the Holy Door in the coming weeks, the Pope prayed that we may also open our hearts and minds to the Lord Jesus, born of Mary Immaculate, and may we implore her intercession. And he encouraged everyone to go to Confession during these days as the Sacrament that can really help us open our hearts to the Lord who always, always forgives us.