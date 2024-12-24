Pope to open Holy Door in a prison: a message of hope to prisoners

Pope Francis during his visit tot he women's section of Rebibbia prison on Holy Thursday this year (Vatican Media)

For the first time in the Jubilee tradition, Pope Francis will open a fifth sacred portal in a Roman prison on 26 December, a gesture of hope that shows his ongoing closeness to detainees, which has been consistent throughout his pontificate.

By Lisa Zengarini

As per tradition, Pope Francis is to officially inaugurate the 2025 Jubilee Year with the solemn opening of the Holy Door at St. Peter's Basilica this evening, Christmas Eve, followed by those of the other three Major Basilicas in Rome.

The opening of the fifth Holy Door in Rebibbia prison

For the first time in this long-standing Jubilee tradition dating back to the 15th century, the Pope will also open a fifth sacred portal in a Roman prison, as a symbolic sign “inviting all prisoners to look to the future with hope and a renewed sense of confidence.”

The unprecedented rite will take place on December 26, the feast of St. Stephen, in the Rebibbia New Complex Prison, which he already visited in 2015 for the Easter ritual of the Washing of the Feet. He also visited the women's section of the prison on Holy Thursday this year.

This time the Pope will come as a “Pilgrim of Hope,” a sentiment that is all too fragile in prison and must be nurtured with love and dedication, with the help of staff and chaplains, especially given the limited number of visits inmates receive from their loved ones.

“Prisoners are waiting for the Pope with joy because they feel his closeness, just as they perceive their own separation and distance from society,” explains Father Lucio Boldrin, Rebibbia’s chaplain. “We all need to commit to ‘extending’ the spirit of the Pope’s visit throughout the Holy Year,” he told Vatican News ahead of the visit.

Pope Francis' constant concern for prisoners

This is not the first time Pope Francis testifies his closeness to inmates through a comforting and prayerful presence.

Throughout his pontificate he has shown a deep and consistent concern for detainees, emphasizing the need for compassion and respect for their dignity and challenging society to view prisoners not as outcasts but as individuals capable of transformation.

This stance is deeply rooted in Catholic social teaching which underscores mercy, redemption, and the importance of seeing every person as a child of God.

“I think of prisoners who, deprived of their freedom, daily feel the harshness of detention and its restrictions, lack of affection, and, in more than a few cases, lack of respect.”

Advocacy for prison reform

At the heart of his advocacy is a call to recognise the inherent dignity of all human beings, including those incarcerated. In line with Catholic Social teaching, he emphasizes the need to view prisons as institutions of rehabilitation rather than merely places of punishment, while acknowledging the right of victims to justice.

His frequent reminders against discarding individuals reflect a broader message: even those who have committed serious offences retain their humanity and capacity to change for the better.

A key aspect of this advocacy are his reiterated calls for abolishing the death penalty along with his outspoken criticism of life imprisonment, which he has described as a "hidden death sentence," advocating instead for systems that prioritize rehabilitation and social reintegration.

Restorative justice vs retributive justice

His calls extend to addressing systemic issues in prisons, such as overcrowding, inhumane conditions, and the marginalization of inmates.

By urging governments to invest in restorative justice programmes, Pope Francis underscores the need to address the root social causes of crime rather than merely its symptoms.

He advocates for a justice system centred on restoration and healing, rather than retribution, promoting approaches that rebuild relationships and mend communities.

Focus on marginalized groups

A recurring theme in Pope Francis’s advocacy is his concern for the marginalized, particularly the poor and vulnerable, who are disproportionately represented in prison populations.

He draws attention to systemic inequalities that contribute to higher incarceration rates among these groups, urging society to address the socio-economic roots of crime. His call for justice is holistic, focusing not only on the individuals but also on the structures that perpetuate the vicious circle of poverty and crime.

Pope Francis’ visits to prisons

Read also 28/03/2024 Pope on Holy Thursday: 'The Lord never tires of forgiving' At the Mass of the Lord's Supper at the women's section of Rebibbia prison in Rome, Pope Francis reminds us to never tire of asking the Lord for forgiveness and learning to serve ...

Pope Francis’ actions speak louder than words, as is the case of his tradition of performing the Holy Thursday foot-washing ritual in prisons, where he has washed the feet of inmates from diverse backgrounds, including Muslims and women.

This highly symbolic gesture challenges societal prejudices and conveys a message of solidarity.

Additionally, during his Apostolic Journeys, the Pope regularly visits prisons. Notable visits include those to the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia during his 2015 journey to the United States and to the penitentiary of Ciudad Juárez on the occasion of his Apostolic Journey to Mexico in 2016. On both occasions, he offered messages of hope and reminded inmates of their capacity of transformation.

God never tires of forgiving and no one is beyond redemption

Read also 28/04/2024 Pope encourages women inmates at start of his visit to Venice Pope Francis begins his pastoral visit to Venice at the Giudecca Women’s Prison, where he tells female inmates that he very much wanted to meet them to tell them they hold a ...

The underlying idea, as he has often repeated on several occasions, is that no one is beyond God's mercy and redemption, even those who have committed the most heinous crimes.

He reiterated this message more recently during his visit to Rebibbia's women's section on Holy Thursday this year in which he reminded the inmates that "Jesus never tires of forgiving", and then in April at the Giudecca Women’s Prison in Venice where he remarked that despite hardships, prison can become the worksite for rebuilding lives and encouraged inmates to “always look to the future, with hope."