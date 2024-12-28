Pope to Taizé young people: God gives us meaning and hope

Pope Francis sends a message to the young people taking part in the annual Taizé encounter, and encourages them to always draw closer to the Christ Child as a source of hope and meaning, and stresses that growing in holiness and faith will make their lives always more fulfilling.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

God gives hope and meaning to our lives!

This was the heartfelt reminder Pope Francis offered the Taizé community which opens its 47th annual European meeting today in the Estonian capital of Tallinn.

Pope Francis joined in the annual celebration with a message signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

In his message, the Pope recalled that during his 2018 Apostolic Journey to the three Baltic countries of Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia, he met with young people in the Lutheran church of Kaarli in Tallinn for an ecumenical meeting and reminded them how beautiful it is "to be together, we who believe in Jesus Christ."

Togetherness in current context

Gathering in a spirit of sharing and brotherhood, the Holy Father went on to say in his message, "is even more important in the current context, as our world is undergoing difficult trials."

"Many countries are marked by violence and war, numerous people are victims of inhumane treatment, and still others," he lamented, "are disoriented by the inequalities in our societies and the ecological dangers we face."

'Hope against all hope'

The Holy Father commended the young members of Taizé for their intention during their days in Tallinn to “hope against all hope,” the title of the letter that the Prior of Taizé had written for the coming 2025 year.

"This call, in harmony with the theme of the Jubilee Year that will characterize 2025," the Pope underscored, "is also directed at you, each and every one of you."



'Walk in God's hope'

Therefore, the Pope stressed, "Walk in hope!"

"Hope," he continued, "overcomes every fatigue, every crisis, and every anxiety, giving us a strong motivation to move forward, because it is a gift we receive from God Himself: He gives meaning to our time, illuminates our path, and shows us the direction and goal of life."

Finally, the Holy Father told the young people that he counts on them and renews "the trust that the Church places in you," because "the universal Church needs you to proclaim today the good news of God’s love."

Pope Francis concluded by imparting his Apostolic Blessing upon all members of the Taizé community and their families.