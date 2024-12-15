Pope’s meeting with Macron concludes Corsica visit

A private meeting between Pope Francis and the French President concludes the Holy Father’s one-day apostolic visit to Corsica.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

"I thank you for this gesture of coming here. It reflects your personality, seeking dialogue. Thank you very much for the time you have dedicated to me," said French President Emmanuel Macron to Pope Francis shortly before he departed from Corsica.

A book on Notre-Dame

The Pope and the President entered the small room at the Napolèon Bonaparte airport together, shortly before 6 pm. Accompanied by their respective delegations, they took their places in the room decorated with the flags of Vatican City, France, and Europe, and furnished with two chairs, one of them bearing the papal emblem.

As in previous audiences, at the Vatican or in Marseille in 2023 and at the G7 Summit, Macron expressed warmth toward the Pope.

He immediately presented him with the gift of a large book dedicated to Notre Dame Cathedral, recently restored after the devastating 2019 fire and reopened to the public just a week ago.

Keeping one's sense of humour

The Pope reciprocated with medals of his pontificate and documents from his magisterium.

Specifically, Francis handed over a copy of Evangelii Gaudium and found the page where Saint Thomas More’s recommendation—often repeated by the Pope in his speeches—is cited: to never lose one’s sense of humour. The Pontiff pointed out the passage for Macron to read. Macron responded with a smile and shook the Pope’s hand.

Gratitude for the visit

Seated next to each other, the two shook hands, and the French leader thanked the Pope for his visit, noting that he had witnessed the joy of the Corsican people, who were "very proud" to have welcomed a Pontiff.

Macron thanked Jorge Mario Bergoglio "on behalf of Corsica and France," while also acknowledging the suffering caused by a cyclone in the French archipelago of Mayotte, which claimed hundreds of lives and was remembered by the Pope during the Angelus.

This was followed by a closed-door discussion, marking the final act before the farewell ceremony at the airport, concluding a whirlwind visit that added a new chapter to the history of this Mediterranean island.