Pope: Priestly formation is a pilgrimage toward Christ

Pope Francis invites seminarians to approach their journey toward the priesthood as a pilgrimage to become more conformed to the Heart of Christ.

Pope Francis met Thursday with seminarians from the Major Interdiocesan Seminary of Santiago de Compostela, Tui-Vigo, and Mondoñedo-Ferrol.

He praised the men and their superiors for undertaking a joint formation program across the three northwestern Spanish dioceses, and encouraged them in this challenging endeavor.

They hail from the areas surrounding the cathedral where the Apostle St. James the Great is buried, toward which hundreds of thousands of pilgrims journey each year along the Camino de Santiago, guided by painted yellow arrows, known locally as “las flechas amarillas”.

“Never stop being those ‘yellow arrows’ that, like St. John the Baptist, point to Jesus,” said the Pope, “and tell everyone, with your words but especially with your way of life: ‘Behold the Lamb of God’.”

In his prepared remarks, he noted that all pilgrims feel a call to step out of themselves as they embark on their adventure.

“The same applies to priestly formation,” he said, adding that the goal “is to become shepherds of God’s people, shepherds forged according to the measure of the Heart of Christ, humble and merciful.”

Pope Francis reminded the Spanish seminarians that they are never alone on their journey, since Christ always accompanies them through their formators and companions.

“Do not be afraid to open your heart to the Lord and let Him accompany you, so that He may shape your life,” he said.

In conclusion, Pope Francis invited the future priests to be a light for those they encounter who are facing difficult situations or are estranged from God.

“Be witnesses to the joy of the Gospel for all of them,” he concluded, “offering the Lord’s tenderness and comfort so He may heal the blisters of their journey.”