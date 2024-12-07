Pope: Rebirth of Notre Dame a sign of renewal for the Church in France

As Notre Dame Cathedral reopens its doors for worship, five years after a fire left it in ruins, Pope Francis has a heartfelt message of solidarity, gratitude, and hope to mark the occasion.

By Linda Bordoni

Read also 06/12/2024 Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral: The beauty of faith recounted in stone Ahead of the reopening of the Cathedral of Notre Dame of Paris on December 8, a philosopher of religion explores the importance of its religious restoration alongside its physical ...

Describing the moment as one of transition "from sadness and mourning to joy, celebration, and praise," Pope Francis said he joins the faithful in spirit and prayer as Notre Dame Cathedral is reborn from the embers.

In a message addressed to Archbishop Laurent Ulrich of Paris, the Pope expressed his joy on this historic day. The message was read by the Apostolic Nuncio to France, Archbishop Celestino Migliore, during the inauguration ceremony on Saturday evening.

A monument saved by courage and unity

Recalling the tragic fire that gutted the Cathedral in April 2019, the Pope highlighted the collective sorrow felt as the world witnessed the destruction of a masterpiece of Christian faith and architecture and testimony of French history.

He also paid homage to the brave firefighters who risked their lives to preserve the structure and upheld the unwavering commitment of public authorities and the extraordinary international generosity that fueled the cathedral’s restoration.

“This generosity,” the Pope noted, “is not only a testament to humanity’s attachment to art and history but also to the enduring symbolic and sacred value of such an edifice, still widely recognized by people of all ages.”

Paris prepares for the reopening of Notre Dame

A spiritual journey

In his message, the Holy Father extended his gratitude to the countless professionals and artisans who devoted themselves to the meticulous restoration of Notre Dame.

Their work, he remarked, was more than a technical achievement; it was a spiritual journey: “Many of them have testified that this adventure was an authentic spiritual path, following in the footsteps of their forefathers whose faith alone made such a masterpiece possible.”

This renewal, the Pope added, is a reflection of the profound connection between faith, craftsmanship, and dedication, a testament to a tradition where "nothing profane, unintelligible, or vulgar finds a place."

Reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

A prophetic symbol

The reopening of Notre Dame, Pope Francis said, serves as a prophetic symbol of the Church’s renewal in France.

“Dear faithful of Paris and France, this house, which our Heavenly Father inhabits, is yours: you are its living stones,” he said.

The Pope also looked forward to the multitudes who will visit Notre Dame in the years to come—pilgrims and tourists alike, many of whom seek meaning and hope.

“I know, Your Excellency, that the doors will be wide open for them, and that you will welcome them generously and freely as brothers and sisters,” he wrote to Archbishop Ulrich.

He expressed his hope that those who enter the cathedral may encounter the peace and joy that flow from God’s presence and “share in His invincible hope” as they lift their eyes toward the renewed vaults, now radiant with light.

A blessing for France

In conclusion, Pope Francis imparted his apostolic blessing to all those present at Saturday’s inauguration and invoked the protection of Notre Dame de Paris over the Church in France and the entire French nation.

The gargoyles of Notre Dame