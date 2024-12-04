Mercedes-Benz gifts Pope Francis new electric popemobile

The vehicle, given on the occasion of the Jubilee of 2025, is one-of-a-kind, green, and tailored specifically to Pope Francis’ needs.

By Kielce Gussie

There is a new popemobile in the Vatican. On December 4, the CEO of Mercedes-Benz, Ola Källenius, and other team members gifted Pope Francis a new convertible, electric G-Glass. Källenius described the experience as “a great honor for us, paying attention to all the Holy Father’s needs.”

Mercedes-Benz CEO presents Pope with new popemobile

The Pope will greet pilgrims at the next papal event in St. Peter’s Square in this popemobile, specifically designed for him on the occasion of the Jubilee Year. At Pope Francis’ request, the entire team who worked on the vehicle was present for the delivery.

A century of experience

For 100 years, Mercedes has worked with the Vatican to provide the so-called 'popemobile.' The first was given to Pope Pius XI in 1930. Pope Francis’ current popemobile is a gasoline-powered G-Class for his weekly General Audiences.

A green car for the green Pope

A team of specialists from different Mercedes locations worked for almost a year with representatives from the Vatican to build a car tailored to the Pope’s needs.

One of the main priorities was zero emissions as the Vatican plans to convert all its vehicles to emission-free by 2030—a goal they share with Mercedes.

The entire Mercedes team that worked on the vehicle greeted the Pope

“We are moving towards zero emissions and are launching many electric products,” the CEO explained, “This year we launched the electric G-Class.”

This car was made one of a kind, specifically for Pope Francis. “Compared to the original vehicle, many things changed in terms of the base, so the starting point was different,” Peter Zotter, who works in the development division at the Graz factory where the G-Class models are produced, explained.

One-of-a-kind

The new electric car includes a rotating seat and handcrafted interior furnishings. Additionally, it offers all-wheel drive, designed particularly for the low speed the popemobile is often driven through St. Peter’s Square during public audiences.

Zotter described the vehicle as “a unique piece with all the features” and he expressed his hope that “it will provide the Holy Father with the comfort he needs for his travels.”

The Pope’s new and improved car is also equipped with a retractable roof to protect him from the elements. The right side back door is built on rotating hinges, while the left is completely welded.

Yet with all the modern touches of the 2025 popemobile, tradition is still factored in. Similar to its predecessors, the car is white and has the licesnse plate SCV 1 (State of Vatican City).