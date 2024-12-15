Pope to priests and religious in Corsica: Forgive everything, forgive always

Addressing bishops, priests, religious consecrated men and women and seminarians in Corsica, Pope Francis reminds them that it is important for them to care for themselves and others, which also means forgiving, always.

By Francesca Merlo

Corsica's bishops, priests, deacons, religious and seminarians gathered in Corsica's Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption on Sunday the 15th of December to join Pope Francis in the recitation of the Angelus Prayer.

Addressing the group of religious in what was the second event of his one-day Apostolic Journey to the French island, Pope Francis thanked those present for their daily efforts, even amidst challenges.

Blessed by little

Among these challenges, the Pope recognised the struggle of spreading the Gospel today in Europe, where resources are few, numbers are small and society is often indifferent. However, Pope Francis described this 'poverty' as a blessing as “it strips us of the pretense that we succeed by our own efforts". In this way, he reminded all those present that it is not about “me” but about God. This humility, he stressed, keeps the focus on Christ, who works through what we offer.

He then urged each person present to ask themselves: How am I living my priesthood, my consecration, my life as a disciple?

Care for yourself, care for others

The Pope then went on to invite those gathered to focus on two types of care: care for oneself and care for others.

In reminding people to care for themselves, Pope Francis described the religious vocation as not being a one-time “yes” but rather a daily renewal. “There is no living off the Lord,” he warned and emphasised the need for eucharistic celebration and for moments of silence. He also spoke of the importance of balancing life well, so as not to burnout. You need time for rest, dialogue, and even personal interests, he said, adding that fraternity, too, is vital.

Speaking then of the people they serve, Pope Francis quoted St Paul, who said “I will most gladly spend and be spent for you”. Evangelisation, the Pope noted, requires faith, creativity, and courage to reassess old methods and embrace new ways to meet people where they are. But above all, he added, it is about encounter - bringing Christ's hope to the suffering, the lost and all those who yearn for meaning. This means embracing compassion and forgiveness, particularly in the sacrament of reconciliation.

Speaking of forgiveness the Pope urged, “Please, forgive always. Forgive everything and always.” He recalled the words of a wise cardinal who advised priests never to ask too many questions, urging them to, “if someone stammers in shame, say: ‘Fine, I’ve understood. Let’s move on.’" Always forgive!, the Pope repeated, noting that forgiveness reflects God’s own heart.

“In 55 years as a priest, I have never denied absolution. I love confessing. I have always sought to forgive", he said.

Invoking the Madunnuccia

Bringing his address to a close, Pope Francis invoked the Virgin Mary's or "Madunnuccia" as she is known in the region, before leading the congregation in the recitation of the Marian Prayer.

Ajaccio, Angelus Prayer led by Pope Francis