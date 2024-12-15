Pope Francis departs on his 47th Apostolic Journey abroad: Corsica

Pope Francis has boarded the papal plane and left Italy, travelling to the French island of Corsica.

By Francesca Merlo

Pope Francis is on his way to Corsica for his 47th Apostolic Journey abroad. The plane carrying him and the journalists accompanying him on the one-hour flight took off just after 8am local time from Rome and is due to land at around 9am in Ajaccio Airport, in the capital of the island also known as the Île de Beauté, or the “Island of Beauty”. The Pope will be attending a Conference on Popular Religiosity in the Mediterranean.

A telegram to the Italian President

As he left Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, Pope Francis sent a telegram to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, reflecting on his upcoming journey to the congress as an opportunity to ponder the religious, artistic, and cultural heritage of the many civilisations overlooking the Mare Nostrum. The Pope noted that, despite the vicissitudes of history, "these civilisations have carefully preserved the spiritual legacy handed down by their forebears in faith".

He also expressed hope that this unique event "may inspire greater interest in rediscovering the desire to draw from the wholesome values that have shaped men and women, so that, through fruitful dialogue among religions, political institutions, and the world of knowledge, we may promote respect for our roots, the freedom to bear witness to one's beliefs, and a shared responsibility for the future".

Who will the Pope meet?

Pope Francis will be spending one day in Corsica. During his visit, he will speak at the conference, meet with the clergy and religious of Corsica, and preside over Holy Mass. He will conclude his visit with a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron before heading back to Rome, where he is due to land at around 7 pm.

A special greeting before departing

Shortly before 7am on the morning of his departure, accompanied by Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, a group of around ten homeless people who spend their nights sheltering under the colonnades of St Peter's Square greeted Pope Francis at Casa Santa Marta before his departure for Ajaccio.