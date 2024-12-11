Pope: Too many migrants are exploited or reduced to slavery

The Pope meets with the organization, ResQ, which saves and offers support to thousands of migrants traveling across the Mediterranean.

By Kielce Gussie

Almost 31,000 migrants have gone missing whilst attempting to cross the Mediterranean since 2014. Last year alone, over 3,000 people were confirmed to have died making the crossing.

ResQ People Saving People was founded to protect the lives and rights of people in danger in the Mediterranean. On December 11, Pope Francis met with ResQ and praised the “worthy work” they do for migrants traveling the Mediterranean and Balkan routes.



A necessary work



ResQ’s work includes rescuing people in sinking makeshift boats and offering support to migrants arriving in Europe after difficult journeys. The Pope stressed that this is essential work as the organization saves the lives of people “fleeing from places ravaged by severe conflicts, which often trigger humanitarian crises and involve the violation of fundamental human rights.”

A Doctors Without Borders ship carries 85 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean Sea

He recognized that in the midst of the global humanitarian crisis of forced migration, the organization has not remain indifferent. Rather, they took action. Pope Francis emphasized that at the heart of this action is the “conviction that every human being is unique and that their dignity is inviolable, regardless of nationality, skin color, political opinion, or religion.”

The need to get involved

Yet, the Pope lamented that not everyone has this conviction and “many lives are exploited, rejected, abused, or reduced to slavery.” Oftentimes, civil authorities are unable to respond, he explained, due to the “vastness and complexity of the migration phenomenon.”

It “is most welcome” when people “who do not limit themselves to observing from a distance” but rather get involved. Pope Francis then reiterated what has been one of the main themes of his pontificate: “Migrants must be welcomed, accompanied, promoted, and integrated.”

The Pope ended by asking for the intercessionof Mary, Help of Migrants to continue to assist ResQ in their work.