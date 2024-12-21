Pope expresses closeness to victims of attack in Germany

In a telegram signed by Cardinal Parolin and sent to German President Steinmeier, Pope Francis expresses sadness for those killed and injured in the attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. The Pope says he is close to the families of the victims.

Vatican News

Pope Francis expressed his "dismay" upong hearing news of the attack that took place in Magdeburg, Germany, where on Friday evening a car crashed into the crowds at a local Christmas market, causing at least five deaths, including a nine-year-old child, and injuring more than 200 others. In a telegram signed by the Cardinal Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, and sent to the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Pope "shares in the grief of those affected" and "assures all the victims of his spiritual closeness."

The telegram also notes "all those who are working to support the victims at this difficult time." Pope Francis thanks them for their outreach, while he "prays for the deceased and entrusts them to Christ, our hope," invoking "from the heart divine support and consolation for all."