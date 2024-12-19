Pope: Assist the poor with a joyful heart

In a meeting with a group of Vietnamese benefactors of the Pontifical Missionary Works from the United States, Pope Francis highlights the "steadfast faith" of many Catholic immigrants from Vietnam living in America.

By Francesca Merlo

In an address to a group of benefactors of the Pontifical Missionary Works, Pope Francis emphasised the joy of supporting "those who live on the margins of society". The delegation of Vietnamese origin, now residing in the United States, is on a pilgrimage to Rome and was received by Pope Francis in the Vatican's Consistory Hall on Thursday.

Proclaiming Jesus everywhere

The Pope spoke about the upcoming opening of the Holy Door and the start of the Jubilee Year, expressing his hope that this sacred time would become an opportunity for "authentic and personal encounters with the Lord Jesus Christ". Quoting the papal document, Spes non confundit, he reminded the group that Jesus should be proclaimed "always, everywhere, and to everyone as our hope".

Supporting the missionary work of the Church

The Pope acknowledged the efforts of those present, praising their commitment to "supporting the missionary and charitable works of the universal Church". These efforts, he noted, are tangible expressions of faith that help bring the message of the Gospel to "many of our brothers and sisters across the world".

Joyful assistance

Reflecting on the early days of the Church, Pope Francis recalled a community where people "supported one another". Even today, he said, Christians are called to "respond to the Lord's command to care for the least among us". He encouraged them to provide assistance to those in need "with joyful hearts and smiling faces".

Faith inspires generosity

Finally, the Pope praised the "steadfast faith" of many Vietnamese Catholics who have emigrated to the United States. He described it as a "precious source of inspiration", driving their desire to "support Christian communities," even those far from their ancestral homeland.