Pope Francis: May inmates on death row in the US be graced

Pope Francis asks for prayers for inmates awaiting execution on federal death row in the United States, appealing that their sentences be commuted.

By Linda Bordoni

Pope Francis on Sunday prayed that the sentences of inmates on death row in the United States be commuted or changed.

His prayer during the Angelus address comes as US President Joe Biden has the authority to commute the sentences of people on federal death row before he leaves office in January 2025.

“Today, I feel compelled to ask all of you to pray for the inmates on death row in the United States,” the Pope said, “Let us pray that their sentences may be commuted or changed. Let us think of these brothers and sisters of ours and ask the Lord for the grace to save them from death.”

Anti-death penalty activists and associations have been imploring President Biden to use his clemency powers before he leaves office to spare the lives of 40 federal death row inmates who are at peril of imminent execution when the next president takes office.