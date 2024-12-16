Mayotte: Devastated by Cyclone Chido

Cyclone Chido devastates Mayotte, leaving widespread destruction, a rising death toll, and urgent calls for aid.

By Francesca Merlo

Cyclone Chido has caused catastrophic destruction in Mayotte, with officials warning the death toll could reach “several hundred” or thousands. The cyclone, with winds exceeding 220 km/h, struck the French Indian Ocean territory last Saturday, making it the worst storm to hit Mayotte since the 1930s.

Aid from mainland France

Mayotte’s interior minister has warned that “It will take days and days to establish the human toll”. French authorities have deployed over 1,600 police officers and gendarmes to assist survivors. Additionally, 250 rescuers and emergency personnel are being sent from mainland France and nearby Réunion.

Mayotte, with a population of 300,000, is the European Union’s poorest territory. A third of its people live in makeshift slums, many of which are now destroyed. Residents described entire districts flattened, uprooted trees, and overturned boats. Key infrastructure, including the main airport, hospital, and electricity and water supplies, has suffered severe damage. Relief efforts remain challenging as only military aircraft can currently land.

Prefect François-Xavier Bieuville noted that undocumented migrants and Mayotte’s tradition of burying the dead within 24 hours complicate casualty counts.

Pope Francis, visiting Corsica on Sunday, prayed for the victims and urged international support. “I am spiritually close to those who have been affected by this tragedy,” he said.

Chido's destruction

The cyclone also struck the Comoros Islands and Madagascar before moving towards Mozambique, causing severe damage in Cabo Delgado province. UNICEF reported widespread destruction, leaving two million people in urgent need of aid.

Though weakening, Cyclone Chido continues to pose a threat, with Malawi and Zimbabwe bracing for flooding and potential evacuations.

Mayotte remains in desperate need of assistance as rescuers work to help survivors and assess the full scale of the disaster.