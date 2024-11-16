Pope to librarians: May your libraries be oases of encounter

Addressing participants in a Vatican Apostolic Library conference, Pope Francis emphasised the role of libraries as guardians of cultural heritage, urging librarians to foster peace, openness, and human connection in addressing global challenges like inequality, conflict, and the "cancel culture."

By Francesca Merlo

Addressing participants in the conference of the Apostolic Vatican Library, “Conservata et perlecta aliis tradere. Libraries in Dialogue”, including representatives of 23 different libraries from around the world, Pope Francis reminded those present that their institutions “are called to pass on the legacy of the past in ways meaningful to new generations”.

“Yours is indeed an exciting mission”, he added.

The librarian Pope

In this regard, Pope Francis turned to the figure of Pope Pius XI, whom some scholars call "the librarian Pope". In fact, Pope Pius XI was the Librarian of the Venerable Ambrosian Library in Milan and later, of the Vatican Library. Pope Francis noted how Pius XI “was conscious of the great importance of libraries at an extremely troubled time in history, between two world wars”.

Pope Francis meets with participants in the Vatican Apostolic Library conference

“As European culture was degenerating into a conflict of ideologies, the Pope expanded the quarters of the Vatican Library, promoted systematic cataloguing and opened a school for the training of librarians. Under his protection, the Vatican Library became a safe refuge for many scholars, including those persecuted by the totalitarian regimes that the Pope firmly opposed”, said Pope Francis.

We can be inspired by the courage of Pius XI

Pope Francis highlighted that the librarian Pope’s approach is one that can inspire us as we in today’s world, “find ourselves likewise faced with significant cultural and social challenges calling for timely and appropriate responses”.

Technology, has made work, communication and studying, easier and less time-consuming, the Pope noted. But, although new systems have brought great benefits, they also bring a number of risks: large databases are rich resources to mine, but their quality has proved difficult to control.

The risk of war on culture

He then went on to speak of the difference in access to printed collections between richer and poorer countries, due to the high cost of print. “Less advantaged nations can experience not only material poverty, but also intellectual and cultural poverty”, he warned, adding that “there is a great risk that the current world war being fought piecemeal will slow down the progress already made”.

“A risk is that costly weapon systems can impede the growth of culture and the means it needs to develop, or that conflicts which destroy schools, universities and educational projects can prevent students from learning and doing research”, he said.

Pope Francis then went on to reflect on the vulnerability of cultural institutions in the face of war, violence, and looting, urging that such events "never happen again." He called for a response to "the clash of civilisations, ideological colonialism, and cancel culture" by promoting "true culture”.

The Vatican Apostolic Library

Places of peace

Warning against the rise of "virtual walls" in addition to physical ones, Pope Francis then emphasised the role of librarians in defending historical heritage and advancing knowledge and encouraged them to ensure their institutions are "places of peace, oases of encounter, and platforms for open discussion."

A thought for four principles

Bringing his discourse to a close, Pope Francis invited participants to reflect on four key principles from his Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii Gaudium:

First, he said, "time is greater than space”. He reminded librarians of their role as guardians of knowledge and urged them to create spaces for reflection and openness to the transcendent. This, he said, fosters long-term studies and a new humanism.

Second, he continued "unity prevails over conflict." With this, Pope Francis encouraged respectful academic debate and the pursuit of a common purpose amidst differing perspectives.

Third, he said, "realities are more important than ideas”. He emphasised the importance of balancing critical thought with practical, grounded decisions while respecting the primacy of reality. Finally, he invited the participants to reflect on the idea that "the whole is greater than the parts”. This, he concluded, is a call to recognise the interconnectedness of humanity and the responsibility to reconcile local and global interests, always seeking the greater good.

The Vatican Apostolic Library