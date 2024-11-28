Pope commends ESNE for evangelisation and support for immigrants

Pope Francis praises ESNE, a US-based Spanish-language Catholic television network, for its evangelisation efforts and support for immigrants.

By Francesca Merlo



Pope Francis greeted representatives of El Sembrador - Nueva Evangelización (ESNE), a Spanish-language Catholic network based in the United States, on Thursday.

The Pope started by thanking Noel Díaz, the founder of the network, who was present amongst the representatives at the meeting in the Vatican.

He saide he was struck by Díaz's "gaze of faith and his dedication to Providence," emphasising that "that’s how ESNE began."

The Pope described ESNE as "a dream that is possible and continues thanks to the commitment of this community of communicators, of those of you here, and many other collaborators."

A project of evangelisation

The Pope referred to one of ESNE's most recent projects: “Yo soy el 73”, a special consecration to Jesus aimed at building a community of evangelisers capable of communicating the joy of the Gospel and the mercy of God.

Today, the Pope said, "there is a great need for disciples to carry forward the mission entrusted by Jesus Christ, evangelising even through the means of communication."

He added that the most important patron of communications professionals is the Most Holy Trinity, which "lives in communication."

Pope Francis thanked the representatives present for bringing the Pope's voice and message to so many people in the United States and across the Spanish-speaking countries.

"Thank you for helping many brothers and sisters to pray, to follow the Holy Mass from home if they are unable to attend in person, to receive Christian formation, and to stay informed about Church news," he said.

Closeness to immigrants

The Pope then expressed his gratitude for the work the television network does to stay close to many immigrants from Latin American countries.

They "need points of reference and comfort in their native language," and ESNE offers them precisely that, he said.

His final words of gratitude were for the years of collaboration that ESNE has maintained with the Vatican's Dicastery for Communication (our parent organization).

Bringing his discourse to a close, Pope Francis encouraged all those present to "move forward, never ceasing to look to Heaven and to your brothers and sisters most in need," and to do so, always, "with generosity and creativity, always anchored to the rock of Peter, always docile to the guidance of the Church."