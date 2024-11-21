Pope: 'Key to education is good school-family collaboration'

Pope Francis with some members of the delegation of the Casa Editrice "La Scuola" (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

Addressing Italy’s leading Catholic publishing group in the education sector, Pope Francis reiterates the need for an “educational pact capable” of uniting families, schools, and society to address the new challenges of our time.

By Lisa Zengarini

Pope Francis met on Thursday with a delegation from the Catholic publishing group "La Scuola," one of Italy’s leaders in the education sector.

The company was founded in 1904 in Brescia, in northern Italy, by a group of laypeople and clergy who wanted to promote Catholic-inspired education in Italian schools. It has since expanded by acquiring other Italian Catholic publishing houses, SEI and Capitello.

In his address, Pope Francis praised the company’s pedagogical expertise and ongoing service to education.

He said their accomplishments over the past 120 years have fulfilled the wishes expressed by Pope Saint Paul VI in 1965 when receiving a delegation from La Scuola Editrice, to whose foundation his father had contributed.

The Pope commended their resilience in facing competition and adapting to the changing Italian cultural landscape marked by growing indifference to religious values

“You have not been afraid to face risks in challenging times, marked by the competition of major publishing houses and ongoing cultural transformations.”

He noted that their “passion” for education and the formation of educators “reflects the awareness that forming young people in the values of the Gospel provides an essential contribution to a society of responsible individuals capable of building bonds of fraternity with everyone.”

Indeed, being Catholic, the Pope remarked, recalling his Encyclical Letter Fratelli tutti, involves embracing the good found everywhere, as taught by the Second Vatican Council. “This," he said, "leads to an open and dialogical attitude towards everyone.”

“School is, first and foremost, a place where one learns to open both mind and heart to the world.”

The core task of education, he added, is not merely about knowledge but about fostering human and spiritual growth.

Educating, said the Pope, means “helping to think well, to feel well—the language of the heart—and to act well—the language of the hands.”

“This vision,” the Pope remarked, “is particularly relevant today, as we feel the need for an educational pact capable of uniting families, schools, and society as a whole” to address the epochal changes of our times.

“The key of education is unity of school and family which has been lacking lately.”

"Far from being a reason for lament or fear,” he said these changes represent “a new opportunity” to “cultivate a thirst for knowledge and wisdom” in the new generations.

The Pope recalled that “the Bible teaches us that in moments of crisis, the voices of prophets have shown horizons of hope.”

Concluding, Pope Francis, encouraged the Editrice "La Scuola" to continue its mission of fostering fraternity and hope through education, in line with their founders' goal.

“A fraternal humanity is learned at school desks, thanks to effective texts, competent and passionate teachers, and tools suited to the students’ needs.”