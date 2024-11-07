Pope thanks Italian militaries for aiding in humanitarian emergencies

Pope Francis meeting the militaries of the Transport and Material Corps of the Italian Army in the Clementine Hall (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

Addressing some 400 militaries of the Italian Army’s logistic corps, Pope Francis highlights their dedicated work also in humanitarian emergencies, which embodies Christ’s mission of service to the needy and the courage of their patron Saint Christopher.

By Lisa Zengarini

Pope Francis on Thursday met with officers and militaries of the Italian Army’s Transport and Material Corps on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the proclamation of Saint Christopher as their Patron Saint in 1954.

Courage and service

Welcoming them in the Clementine Hall, Pope Francis began by praising the militaries for choosing this martyred Saint who embodies courage and service, remarking the importance of rooting their profession in strong ethical and spiritual values, especially since their work often involves saving and supporting lives.

“The more a profession involves the possibility of saving or losing lives, of providing support, help, and protection, the more it needs to uphold a high ethical code and draw inspiration from above.”

He highlighted that having Saint Christopher as their patron serves as a reminder of the need for divine guidance and grace in their demanding duties and is a commitment to serve with a focus on human dignity, protecting the vulnerable, and acting selflessly, whether during peacetime, in natural disasters, or amid health crises.

“Honouring your Patron also means recognizing that we are not omnipotent, that not everything is in our hands, and we need God's blessing.”

Serving in peacekeeping missions,natural disasters and health crises

The Pope commended the Italian military corps for their dedicated service in emergencies such as earthquakes, floods, and the COVID-19 pandemic, including setting up essential infrastructure, providing logistical support, and distributing vital resources like vaccines.

He also recognized their international peacekeeping efforts, in which they transport materials for military and humanitarian purposes.

'Serving gives us dignity'

“The precise, well-coordinated, and constant execution of all these activities has a specific name: service” , the Pope said. “It involves making oneself available for the common good, not sparing effort and energy, not shying away from dangers to complete the task, which often results in saving human lives and may entail risking one’s own safety.”

“Service, serving, and service gives us dignity. What is your dignity? I am a servant: this is the great dignity!”

In this regard, Pope Francis noted even after active duty, many continue to support the community as volunteers, highlighting a commitment to service as a lifelong value.

Recalling that the name Christopher, means “the one who carries Christ,” the Pope remarked that with their dedication to assisting and saving those in need embodies Christ’s mission of service and aid. He concluded by invoking their patron saint’s blessing for the military corps to continue in their noble work and with a prayer for God’s protection and guidance.