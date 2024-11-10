Pope remembers victims of Indonesia volcano, prays for world peace

During the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis offered his prayers and sympathies with victims of the volcanic eruption in Indonesia, and flood victims in Valencia, Spain. He appealed for dialogue over unrest in Mozambique and an end to bloodshed in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar and Sudan.

By Vatican News

Speaking at the conclusion of Suday's Angelus in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis expressed his closeness to the people of Indonesia's Flores Island affected by the eruption of a volcano that started about a week ago and is continuing as local authorities have widened the emergency zone and evacuations.

Prayers for victims of Indonesia volcano

The Pope offered his prayers the victims, the displaced and their families. Ten persons are confirmed dead and dozens injured as emergency evacuations are underway to move resident away from the danger zones. An eruption last January of the Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano forced the evacuation of some 6,500 residents in one of the most high risk seismic zones of the country.

Remembering Valencia, Spain

Remembering Valencia and surronding areas of Spain hit by massive flash floods in recent weeks, the Pope asked everyone to pray for them and consider offering a helping hand in some way to assist them in rescue and relief efforts. The extreme flooding affected southern and eastern Spain in late October. An over 200 people have been killed and emergency services are continuing their search for hundreds still missing. The natural disaster has been called the worst in Spain's living memory.

Appeal for dialogue in Mozambique

The Pope then turned his thoughts to the southeast African nation of Mozambique where weeks of civil unrest continue following the nations elections last month that are being contested and where international rights groups say dozens have been killed.

Expressing his concern of the worrying news coming from Mozambique, the Pope urged everyone to engage in dialogue and negotiation, to spare no energy in finding just solutions to the challenges. The urged everyone to pray for the people of the nation and that the present situation will not cause them to lose faith in the path of democracy, justice and peace.

Prayers for peace in our world

The Pope then renewed his appeals for world peace, remembering in particular suffering Ukraine where hospitals and other civilian structures are being hit. He renewed his call for prayers for Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan and peace throughout the world.

Three-year anniversary of Laudato Si' Platform

Three years have gone by since the launch of the Laudato Si' Action Platform the Pope recalled and he thanked all those who have promoted this important initiative. Working to safeguard our common home through protection of our environment is also what the latest global summit will be examining these days in Baku, Azerbaijan, during the COP 29 Climate Change Conference, and the Pope expressed his hopes that this opportunity will make an effective contribution to the protection of our common home.