Pope prays for Cardinals and Bishops who died in the past year

Pope Francis offers the Holy Mass for the Cardinals and Bishops who have died in the course of the past twelve months, reminding us that our remembrance of them becomes a prayer of intercession on their behalf.

By Christopher Wells

Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Monday morning for the seven Cardinals and more than 120 Bishops who died during the course of the past year.

In his homily, the Pope reflected on the words of the good thief, who was crucified with Jesus: “Jesus, remember me when You come into Your kingdom.”

The good thief was not one of Jesus’ disciples, but a criminal who met Jesus only at the end of his life. “Yet in the Gospel,” the Pope said, “the last words of this ‘outsider’ initiate a dialogue full of truth.” We can identify with “that criminal” who received “the due reward of his deeds” the Pope said; “yet even more importantly,” we can join him in asking Jesus to remember us, to keep us alive in memory.

Pope Francis invited the faithful to meditate on the word “remember,” which in Italian means “to carry in the heart.” At the final hour, the good thief desired only “to find a welcoming heart” and Jesus “heard the sinner’s prayer, even at the end, as He always does.”

The Holy Father insisted that “Jesus’ remembrance is effective because it is rich in mercy,” and reminded his listeners that “by turning to the heart of God, men and women of every age can find hope for salvation.”

Finally, recalling that Jesus “is a compassionate and merciful judge,” the Pope’s thoughts turned in particular to the Bishops and Cardinals who have died in the last twelve months. “Today, our remembrance becomes a prayer of intercession for them,” he said. “With firm hope, let us look forward to rejoicing with them in heaven!”

