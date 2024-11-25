Pope meets with Jains, encourages common efforts for solidarity and peace

Pope Francis welcomes an International Delegation of Jains to the Vatican in conjunction with meetings studying ways to work together for a better world, and asks for prayers for the head of that Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, Cardinal Ayuso, who is critically ill.

By Vatican News

Pope Francis welcomed an International Delegation of Jains to the Vatican on Monday, 25 November, during his morning audiences.

The Institute of Jainology in London brought the international group together for meetings focusing on issues regarding diversity and inclusion.

Their meeting is part of the decades-old and "growing dialogue" between Jains and Christians, promoted by the Vatican's Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, working together on ways to build a better future for our world.

In his address to the group, the Pope asked them to remember in their prayers, Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, whom he said is in very poor health and critically ill.

Caring for the poor and our common home

The work together to find ways to care for the earth, the poor and most vulnerable in society are "increasingly important in our times," the Pope pointed out, calling for a shared commitment and responsibility in dealing with them.

He described how many of the modern-day problems society grapples with are due to individualism and indifference that lead to disregarding the dignity and rights of others, "especially in multicultural settings."

While unfortunately there are groups that intimidate and exclude minorities, others instead constructively promote friendship, solidarity and lasting peace, he noted.

Continue spreading hope

The Pope encouraged everyone to persevere in constructive efforts and "initiatives that foster a sense of humanity in believers and in all," in response to the obstacles present in societies.

He called for courage "to continue spreading hope" and efforts to promote universal fraternity where every person of good will "can spread love and help others in need, while at the same time respecting their differences."

“This persevering commitment to fraternal solidarity is based on the fact that it is 'God who has created all human beings equal in rights, duties and dignity, and who has called them to live together as brothers and sisters'.”

Thanking everyone for their efforts, the Pope said this positive approach to life in working together for a better world "revitalizes our efforts to care for one another and for our common home."