Pope at Audience: May witness to “joy of the Gospel” bring peace and hope

By Thaddeus Jones

In his continuing catechesis on the Holy Spirit in the life of the Church, Pope Francis focused his General Audience reflections this week on the gift of spiritual joy, one of the fruits of the Holy Spirit.

The Pope observed that in contrast to fleeting worldly joys, the Spirit grants us a profound and enduring joy born of His presence in our hearts that inspires us to share this joy with others.

Grace and freedom

The Pope explained how the fruits of the Spirit are the result of our cooperation between grace and freedom, as they express the creativity of each person where "faith works through love" in unique and joyful ways.

While we all have special gifts, all of us without distinction, the Pope pointed out, must be "charitable, patient, humble workers for peace" always.

Joy, fruit of the Spirit

The joy that is fruit of the Spirit gives us a feeling of fullness and fulfilment, which makes one wish it would last forever, the Pope explained.

He recalls Saint Augustine's words to God: “You have made us for Yourself, and our hearts are restless until they rest in You”.

Joy shared multiplies

"The joy of the Gospel, unlike any other joy, can be renewed every day and become contagious," the Pope went on to say, and thanks to this ongoing encounter with God’s love, "which blossoms into an enriching friendship, we are liberated from our narrowness and self-absorption."

This is where we find "the source and inspiration of all our efforts at evangelization," as it is only natural that we are inspired to share this joy with others.

The joy that is fruit of the Spirit does not fade and it "multiplies when it is shared with others."

The Saint of joy, Philip Neri

In conclusion, the Pope recalled the witness of Saint Philip Neri who lived in Rome five centuries ago and became known as "the saint of joy."

The Pope recalled how he used to say to the poor and abandoned children of his oratory: “My children, be cheerful; I do not want qualms or melancholy; it is enough for me that you do not sin”.

His joy was a fruit of the Spirit, the Pope observed, and he became "a true evangelizer through joy."

Joy of the Gospel

The word “Gospel” means glad tidings, the Pope recalled, and he encouraged everyone to take to heart Saint Paul’s exhortation to the believers of the Church of Philippi, “Rejoice in the Lord always. I shall say it again: rejoice! Your kindness should be known to all. The Lord is near” (Phil 4:4-5).