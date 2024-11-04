Pope: The Church is a field hospital

Pope Francis thanks those participating in the Third Meeting of Field Hospital Churches (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

Pope Francis thanks those participating in the Third Meeting of Field Hospital Churches for their work to help the poor and marginalised, and encourages them to renew their commitment in three key areas.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Thank you for your testimony of Christian life; continue to spread hope, mercy, and love to others, so that those convinced of this truth can join in collaborating in the service of the poorest...'

Pope Francis offered these words to those he received on Monday in the Vatican from the Third Meeting of Field Hospital Churches.

Originating in Spain, the Meeting's motivation stems from the Holy Father's repeated call for the Church to be a 'field hospital' which helps the suffering and marginalized through love, mercy and charity.

In the Pope's remarks to the delegation, he commended them for their work in the Church in favor of the poorest and most marginalized, especially in three areas: announcing Christ, repairing the inequalities of the social fabric, and sowing hope.

"You, helped by the grace of the Holy Spirit," he said, "strive to make the churches like a field hospital, advancing these three principles."

“You, helped by the grace of the Holy Spirit strive to make the churches like a field hospital”

The Holy Father also recalled in a special way the importance of caring for little ones, and the elderly, and those suffering or forced to flee from war.

For instance, he remembered Ukrainian children suffering, lamenting that they have lost their ability to smile.

Testimony

By giving testimony of welcome to brothers and sisters and through gestures more than words, the Pope said, "I encourage you to continue seeing in each of them, who are vulnerable, the face of Christ."

"In this way," he said, "you announce Christ as the one who always walks with them, as he is the one who first made himself poor by stripping himself of everything."

Repair inequalities

The Pope next praised their efforts to "repair inequalities."



Through your apostolate, he urged, "denounce to society that the sometimes-great inequality between the rich and the poor is not what God wants for humanity," and underscore "that these must be resolved in justice."

Only by addressing these inequalities, Pope Francis stressed, can the social fabric be restored.

"No one," he appealed, "can remain indifferent to the suffering of others."

“No one can remain indifferent to the suffering of others”

Sow hope

Finally, the Pope said it is necessary to sow hope, "for each person you welcome," whether they are homeless, refugees, part of a vulnerable family, victims of war, or marginalized for any other reason.

"Even though our brothers and sisters often feel overwhelmed by a situation that may seem like a “dead end,” remind them that Christian hope is greater than any situation, because it is grounded in God and not in man."

In the work you do in the Church, the Pope told them to "never cease discovering that caring for the most vulnerable is always a privilege, because theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven," for "every time we have the opportunity to approach them and offer our help, it is an opportunity to touch the flesh of Christ."

The Christian commitment concretely lived to help those most in need, he said, is true evangelization.

"Thank you for your testimony of Christian life; continue to spread hope, mercy, and love to others, so that those convinced of this truth can join in collaborating in the service of the poorest."

Third Meeting of Field Hospital Churches