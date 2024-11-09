Pope to Uniservitate: Education must care for the human heart

Welcoming participants in the Fifth Global Symposium Uniservitate, Pope Francis reminds them that education continues beyond the classroom and that Catholic schools are to be courageous and inspired by Jesus' teachings.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"Education is not a process that ends once we leave the classroom or library; it continues throughout life, in our daily encounters with others and on the paths we take."

Read also 07/11/2024 Uniservitate projects helping refugees with skills and integration On the sidelines of the Uniservitate Global Symposium, a Catholic Higher Education expert of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops and a collaborator in one of the Uniservitate ...

Pope Francis made this observation when addressing in the Vatican on Saturday, the Fifth Global Symposium Uniservitate, on 'Transforming Higher Education from Within' which takes place annually, and this year focused on one of the initiative's key focuses, namely "the institutionalization of solidarity service learning."

In his remarks, the Pope thanked the participants for the way Uniservitate "responds in a consistent way" to the intentions of the Global Compact on Education by cultivating educational processes that involve everyone.

Takes a village to educate a child

The Pope recalled the African proverb states that it takes an entire village to educate a child. Given this, he urged, "Let us make every effort to build such an “educational village”, where we can work together to promote positive and culturally fruitful human relationships."

Through these close relationships, the Holy Father noted, "an educational covenant can certainly arise among all those who work for the personal growth of individuals in its various scientific, political, artistic, athletic and other aspects."

"The covenant that I invite you to cultivate," Pope Francis underscored, "should produce fruits of peace, justice and mutual acceptance among all peoples and expand its positive effects in ever closer forms of cooperation."

Catholic schools required to be courageous

The Pope called on educators to foster interreligious dialogue and care for our common home. "We all know that the task is not easy," he admitted, "but it is definitely exciting!"

In the face of this challenge, he said, "Catholic schools of every kind and level are called courageously to make whatever changes are necessary, letting their activities be inspired by the teaching of Jesus, our common Teacher."

“Catholic schools of every kind and level are called courageously to make whatever changes are necessary, letting their activities be inspired by the teaching of Jesus, our common Teacher.”

In order to promote consistency between the various initiatives, Pope Francis encouraged them to consider two principles drawn from his Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii Gaudium, namely that “Realities are more important than ideas,” and that “The whole is greater than the part.”

Two responsibilities

First, the Pope said, education programmes should bring students into contact with the realities around them, so that, starting from experience, they learn to change the world not for their own benefit, but in a spirit of service.

Second, he noted, Catholic education should promote a “culture of curiosity,” emphasizing the art of asking questions. "Let us support young people in this exploration of themselves and the larger world," he said, "without reducing knowledge to mental skills, but complementing those skills with manual dexterity and the generosity born of a passionate heart."

The Pope went on to suggest they commit themselves to speaking more about the heart, and focusing on finding common ground with brothers and sisters who are different from us.

Pope Francis concluded by assuring them of his prayers and thanking them for their efforts.

Uniservitate Symposium, Awards, and the Pope's Global Compact on Education

In the context of the Symposium, the Uniservitate Award ceremony, whose winners' projects are recognized for solidarity service-learning experiences in Catholic Higher Education, takes place.

The Award, organized biennially, is open to Catholic Higher Education Institutions, whether university or non-university, with a track record in projects, best practices, courses or institutional programmes involving solidarity service. These initiatives actively engage students as leaders within the community, intentionally integrating with curriculum contents and research programmes.

On 12 September 2019, Pope Francis launched an "invitation to dialogue on how we are shaping the future of our planet and the need to employ the talents of all, since all change requires an educational process aimed at developing a new universal solidarity and a more welcoming society."

To this end, he endorsed a Global Compact on Education "to rekindle our dedication for and with young people, renewing our passion for a more open and inclusive education, including patient listening, constructive dialogue and better mutual understanding."

This Compact laid a foundation for the Uniservitate initiative.

Pope with Uniservitate participants